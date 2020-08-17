According to preliminary interim financial statements for Q2 2020, EBITDA will be approximately EUR 16 million compared to EUR 15.8 million in same quarter last year. Adjusted for one-off redundancy cost in the quarter, EBITDA would have been EUR 17 million or 8% higher than same quarter last year.

The streamlining measures the Company has initiated in the last quarters, including FTE reduction and sailing system changes, are being realized and counter affecting general reduction in cargo volume for the quarter.

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies, including in the North-Atlantic Region which is the Company’s core market area remains uncertain for coming quarters.

The Company will publish its second quarter 2020 results after market closing on Thursday 27 August.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to an online meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO, will present the second quarter results.

The meeting will be held on Friday 28 August 2020 at 8:30 GMT and will due to COVID-19 restrictions be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. A link will be provided before the meeting commences and investors can send questions before 8:00 Friday morning to investors@eimskip.com with the subject “Investor meeting”.

A recording of the meeting will be available on the company’s IR site after the meeting.

Documents will be available after the meeting on the company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.is.