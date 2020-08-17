VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southstone Minerals Limited (“Southstone” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – SML) is pleased to announce it has entered in an Acquisition Agreement to acquire the 1607.7 hectare Prospecting Right (“PR”) covering the Farm Panfontein 58 HO alluvial diamond property (the “Property”) situated approximately 8 kilometers (“km”) east of the town of Schweizer Reneke in the Northwest Province of the Republic of South Africa (“RSA”).
The Property has a historical alluvial diamond resource estimate, as discussed below, and lies at the approximate northern end of the well-known ‘London Run’ which has been a highly productive alluvial diamond producer. Diamonds were discovered in 1912 in the area and since then the area produced more than 5 million carats by, primarily, small-scale operators. The area around the Property is renowned for high quality gem diamonds (85%), as well as colored diamonds (pink, blue and orange). It is expected that the Property could produce diamonds from both “Rooikoppie Gravels” and “Regolith Gravels”.
The Company is currently preparing to commence a bulk sampling program with the support of a well-established mining contractor. Further details of the bulk sampling program will be announced when plans are finalized, and the commencement of work on the Property is currently scheduled for September.
The PR allows for the processing, recovery and sale of diamonds. Both water and surface land access has been reviewed and are available and the PR has a fully funded a ZAR 267,146 environmental bond which is included in the acquisition.
Farm Panfontein 58 HO Historical Resource Estimate
During 2007 and 2008 Namakwa Diamonds Limited (“Namakwa”) conducted an extensive exploration program over the Property that resulted in the calculation of an alluvial diamond resource estimate that was first issued in August 2009 and then updated on 28 February 2010 by Venmyn Rand (Pty) Ltd (“Venmyn”).
Historical Summary Table:
|Date
|Mineral Resource Category
|Volume
cubic meters
(m3)
|Recovered Grade
(carat/100 m3)
|Recovered Grade - carats per hundred tonnes (“cpht”)
|Total Carats
|August 2009
|Inferred
|16,400,000
|2.40
|1.20
|393,600
|28 February 2010
|Inferred
|8,160,000
|1.01*
|0.48*
|126,300*
*The resource carats decreased from August 2009 to February 2010 due to the inclusion of dilution which decreased the grades. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.
The Inferred Resource was calculated based on the following information:
(a) Exploration pits in which gravel was found in 359 holes of the 424 holes completed (85%). The gravel has an average thickness of 0.56 meters (“m”) and was spread over an area 1`332m by 10`000m.
(b) Bulk sampling consisting of three trenches, each 80m long and 10m wide, in which the gravel was treated and 2240 tonnes (“t”) produced 23.46 carats, including a single stone of 10.42 carats.
(c) Mining with a total of 7,749 t was extracted with an average grade of 0.40 cpht.
Disclosure of Historical Resource Estimate
(referring to Chapter 5 section 2.4 a – g of NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects)
The technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., Executive Chairman of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.
Acquisition Agreement
The Company can acquire a 100% interest in the issued and outstanding membership of Tinique 0027 CC, which is to be converted to a private incorporated company (“Tinique Pty”) and subsequently 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tinique Pty (collectively the “Tendered Shares”). Tinique 0027 CC holds good and marketable title to a 100% of Prospecting Right Reference Number: 30/5/1/1/2/11202PR (the “PR”) covering approximately 1607.7 ha of Farm Panfontein 58 HO. An application has been properly submitted for renewal of the PR which expired on the 12 July 2020.
As consideration for the Tendered Shares, the Company will pay ZAR2,500,000 (the “Purchase Price”), payable as follows:
The Acquisition Agreement is subject to a number of terms and conditions including, but not limited to, the successful negotiation of the Deposit escrow terms and conditions, the successful negotiation and agreement for water supply and value of compensation for surface disturbance of land with local landowners.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SOUTHSTONE MINERALS LIMITED
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information set forth in this news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include management’s assessment of future plans and operations and are based on current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “forecasts”, estimates”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans”, “outlook”, “capacity” and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.
Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to statements with respect to the estimation of mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource estimates; anticipated future production, capital and operating costs; cash flows and mine life; potential size of a mineralized zone; potential expansion of mineralization; potential types of mining operations; permitting timelines; government regulation of exploration and mining operations; risks that the presence of diamond deposits mentioned nearby the Company’s property are not indicative of the diamond mineralization on the Company’s property, the supply and demand for, deliveries of and the level and volatility of prices of rough diamonds, risks that the actual revenues will be less than projected; risks that the target production for the existing mining contracts will be less than projected or expected; risks that production will not commence as projected due to delay or inability to receive governmental approval of the Company’s acquisition or the timely completion of an NI43-101 report; technical problems; inability of management to secure sales or third party purchase contracts; currency and interest rate fluctuations; COVID-19; foreign exchange fluctuations and foreign operations; various events which could disrupt operations, including labor stoppages and severe weather conditions; and management’s ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks.
The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, future prices for coal and diamonds; future currency and exchange rates; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations and access capital markets to meet its future obligations; coal consumption levels; and the Company’s ability to retain qualified staff and equipment in a cost-efficient manner to meet its demand. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release unless required by law. The statements as to the Company’s capacity to achieve revenue are no assurance that it will achieve these levels of revenue.
Southstone Minerals Limited
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
