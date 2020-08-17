New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Otoscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896567/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pocket-size Otoscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$89.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full-size Otoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Otoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Video Otoscopes Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR



In the global Video Otoscopes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$26 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 257-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Diagnostic Corporation

GF Health Products, Inc.

GPC Medical Ltd.

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Henry Schein, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

KIRCHNER & WILHELM GmbH + Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Spengler SA







Read the full report:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Otoscopes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Otoscopes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Otoscopes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Otoscopes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Pocket-size Otoscopes (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Pocket-size Otoscopes (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Pocket-size Otoscopes (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Full-size Otoscopes (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Full-size Otoscopes (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Full-size Otoscopes (Product) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Video Otoscopes (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Video Otoscopes (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Video Otoscopes (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: ENT Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: ENT Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: ENT Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Otoscopes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Otoscopes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Otoscopes Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Otoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Otoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 27: Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Otoscopes Historic Market Review by Product

in US$: 2012-2019



Table 30: Otoscopes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Otoscopes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Otoscopes Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Otoscopes: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Otoscopes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Otoscopes

in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Otoscopes Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 39: Otoscopes Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Otoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$ by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ by

Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Otoscopes Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Otoscopes in US$ by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 44: Otoscopes Market Review in China in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Otoscopes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Otoscopes Market Demand Scenario in US$ by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Otoscopes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Otoscopes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 50: Otoscopes Market in Europe in US$ by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Otoscopes Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Otoscopes Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Otoscopes Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Otoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$ by

Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Otoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Otoscopes Historic Market Review in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Otoscopes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Otoscopes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$ by

Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Otoscopes Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Otoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Otoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$ by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ by

Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Otoscopes Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Otoscopes in US$ by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 71: Otoscopes Market Review in Italy in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Otoscopes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Otoscopes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Otoscopes in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Otoscopes Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 78: Otoscopes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Otoscopes Historic Market Review by Product

in US$: 2012-2019



Table 81: Otoscopes Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Otoscopes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Otoscopes Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Otoscopes Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Otoscopes Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Otoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Otoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 90: Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Otoscopes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 92: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Otoscopes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Otoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Otoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Otoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Historic Market Review in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Otoscopes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Otoscopes Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Otoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Otoscopes Historic Market Review by Product

in US$: 2012-2019



Table 114: Otoscopes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Otoscopes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Otoscopes Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Otoscopes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 120: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Otoscopes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Otoscopes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Otoscopes in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Otoscopes Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Otoscopes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 131: Otoscopes Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Otoscopes Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Otoscopes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Otoscopes Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Otoscopes in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Otoscopes Market Review in Latin America in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 140: Otoscopes Market in Argentina in US$ by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Otoscopes Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Otoscopes Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Otoscopes Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Otoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Otoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Otoscopes Historic Market Review in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Otoscopes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Otoscopes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$ by

Product: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Otoscopes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Otoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Otoscopes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Otoscopes Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Otoscopes Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Otoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 162: Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Otoscopes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Otoscopes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Otoscopes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Otoscopes Historic Market by Product

in US$: 2012-2019



Table 168: Otoscopes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Otoscopes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Otoscopes Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Otoscopes: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Otoscopes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Otoscopes

in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Otoscopes Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 177: Otoscopes Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ by Product: 2020-2027



Table 179: Otoscopes Market in Israel in US$ by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Otoscopes Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Otoscopes Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Otoscopes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Otoscopes Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Otoscopes in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Otoscopes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Otoscopes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Otoscopes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 192: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Otoscopes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Otoscopes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Otoscopes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Otoscopes Market in Retrospect

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Otoscopes Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Otoscopes Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Otoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Otoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 207: Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 20

Read the full report:



