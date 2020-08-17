New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Otoscopes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896567/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pocket-size Otoscopes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$89.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Full-size Otoscopes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Otoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Video Otoscopes Segment to Record 2.9% CAGR
In the global Video Otoscopes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$26 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 257-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896567/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Otoscopes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Otoscopes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Otoscopes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Otoscopes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Pocket-size Otoscopes (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Pocket-size Otoscopes (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Pocket-size Otoscopes (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Full-size Otoscopes (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Full-size Otoscopes (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Full-size Otoscopes (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Video Otoscopes (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Video Otoscopes (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Video Otoscopes (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: ENT Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: ENT Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: ENT Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Otoscopes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Otoscopes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Otoscopes Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Otoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Otoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 27: Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Otoscopes Historic Market Review by Product
in US$: 2012-2019
Table 30: Otoscopes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Otoscopes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Otoscopes Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Otoscopes: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Otoscopes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Otoscopes
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Otoscopes Market in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 39: Otoscopes Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Otoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Otoscopes Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Otoscopes in US$ by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 44: Otoscopes Market Review in China in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Otoscopes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Otoscopes Market Demand Scenario in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Otoscopes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Otoscopes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 50: Otoscopes Market in Europe in US$ by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Otoscopes Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Otoscopes Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Otoscopes Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Otoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$ by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Otoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Otoscopes Historic Market Review in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Otoscopes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Otoscopes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Otoscopes Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Otoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Otoscopes Market Growth Prospects in US$ by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Otoscopes Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Otoscopes in US$ by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 71: Otoscopes Market Review in Italy in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Otoscopes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Otoscopes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Otoscopes in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Otoscopes Market in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 78: Otoscopes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Otoscopes Historic Market Review by Product
in US$: 2012-2019
Table 81: Otoscopes Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Otoscopes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Otoscopes Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Otoscopes Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Otoscopes Market in Russia by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Otoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Otoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 90: Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Otoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 92: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Otoscopes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Otoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Otoscopes Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Otoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Historic Market Review in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Otoscopes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Otoscopes Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Otoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Otoscopes Historic Market Review by Product
in US$: 2012-2019
Table 114: Otoscopes Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Otoscopes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Otoscopes Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Otoscopes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 120: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Otoscopes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Otoscopes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Otoscopes in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Otoscopes Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Otoscopes Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Otoscopes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 131: Otoscopes Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Otoscopes Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Otoscopes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Otoscopes Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Otoscopes in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Otoscopes Market Review in Latin America in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 140: Otoscopes Market in Argentina in US$ by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Otoscopes Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Otoscopes Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Otoscopes Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Otoscopes Historic Market Scenario in US$
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Otoscopes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Otoscopes Historic Market Review in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Otoscopes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Otoscopes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in US$ by
Product: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Otoscopes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Otoscopes Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Otoscopes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Otoscopes Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Otoscopes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Otoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 162: Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Otoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Otoscopes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Otoscopes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Otoscopes Historic Market by Product
in US$: 2012-2019
Table 168: Otoscopes Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Otoscopes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Otoscopes Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Otoscopes: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Otoscopes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Otoscopes
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Otoscopes Market in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 177: Otoscopes Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Otoscopes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 179: Otoscopes Market in Israel in US$ by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Otoscopes Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Otoscopes Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Otoscopes Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Otoscopes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Otoscopes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Otoscopes Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Otoscopes in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Otoscopes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Otoscopes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Otoscopes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 192: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Otoscopes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Otoscopes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Otoscopes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Otoscopes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Otoscopes Market in Retrospect
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Otoscopes Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Otoscopes Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Otoscopes Market in Africa by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Otoscopes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Otoscopes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 207: Otoscopes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 20
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896567/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: