New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW

8million erosion in market value in the year 2020. With social distancing seen as the only available and effective way to slow the spread of the disease until a vaccine arrives, all sporting events have been cancelled in 1st and 2nd quarters 2020 all over the globe. Annual competitions have been suspended, and major sporting events postponed or cancelled ranging from football, cricket, fencing, hockey, Formula 1 racing, cycling, sailing to skiing. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been postponed to July 2021. Few of the other major sporting events cancelled include MLB baseball which was scheduled in March 2020; Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan; KBO League in South Korea; NBA Basketball; South Korean Basketball League; Series A in Italy; NBL in Australia; Euro League: Milan vs. Real Madrid; European Rugby Championship; Super Rugby; Asian skateboarding street championship; Alpine Skiing World Cup; Ski Cross World Cup; Snowboard World Cup; among numerous others. As a result the sporting industry is faced with immense financial challenges impacting event organizers, sponsors, broadcasting companies and participants alike. With all sporting events likely to remain muted until 2021, demand for sporting goods such as sports apparel, gloves, and equipment has and will remain impacted.



Even as governments around the world begin to cautiously loosen restrictions and reopen the economy, all public places such as gyms, cinema halls, large retail shopping malls, schools, colleges, pubs, bars remain strictly closed. The scenario spells financial ruin for most gyms and fitness centers. Faced with abrupt and complete loss of revenues several gyms are struggling to survive. Mirroring the tough economic and business climate, 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc. based in the United States in the month of June 2020 filed for bankruptcy saddled with a US$1.4 billion debt load. Although few of the gyms are reopening, customer footfall is expected to be low and will bring no meaningful relief for companies. In the United States, over 48 to 58 out of 100 regular gym goers are expected to refrain from going to gyms until the end of the year. Gym memberships are expected to decline sharply in the coming years. Even among the existing customer base, rising unemployment rates, eroding household wealth, and shrinking disposable incomes will push customers to choose budget-friendly fitness options. The scenario is impacting demand for gym gloves, workout gloves and exercise gloves which are purchased by gyms as well customers. Weight lifting gloves, for instance, are typically worn to prevent injuries, risk of developing calluses and rough hands and for a stronger grip on exercise equipment.



The tourism industry remains worst impacted with countries across the world sealing their borders and banning regional and international air, and road transport. Quarantined and suspended cruises, grounded flights, and transportation restrictions via road has brought the travel industry to its knees. New regulations such as health screenings and immunity passports will disincentives consumer travel plans. The second wave of infections that are now beginning to accompanying the decision to open up the economy is expected aggravate the situation further. Against this backdrop, sports vacations and health and fitness travel have taken a massive hit. Currently muted is travel to exotic locations for indulgence in sports such as Nevis West Indies for cycling or triathlons; Western Australia for kayaking and tree climbing; Dolomite Mountains Italy for hiking and running; Crete Greece for swimming; Great Wall of China for marathon; Ciudad Perdida Colombia for trekking; coastlines of western UK for Coasteering; Caribbean for Cross Fit. The scenario has led to a sharp decline in demand and sales of sporting gear including gloves.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sports Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sports Gloves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Sports Gloves Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Sports Gloves Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Boxing Gloves (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Boxing Gloves (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Boxing Gloves (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Baseball Gloves (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Baseball Gloves (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Baseball Gloves (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hockey Gloves (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Hockey Gloves (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Hockey Gloves (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Cricket Gloves (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Cricket Gloves (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Cricket Gloves (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Offline (Distribution Channel) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Online (Distribution Channel) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Sports Gloves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Sports Gloves Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Sports Gloves Market in the United States by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 30: United States Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Sports Gloves Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Sports Gloves Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Sports Gloves Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Sports Gloves Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Sports Gloves Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Sports Gloves Market by Distribution Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Sports Gloves Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Sports Gloves Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Sports Gloves Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Sports Gloves Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 53: Sports Gloves Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 56: Sports Gloves Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Sports Gloves Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Sports Gloves Market in France by Distribution

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Sports Gloves Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: German Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Sports Gloves Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Sports Gloves Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Sports Gloves Market by Distribution Channel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Sports Gloves Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Sports Gloves Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Sports Gloves Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Sports Gloves Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,

2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Sports Gloves Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel:

2020 to 2027



Table 92: Sports Gloves Market in Russia by Distribution

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 95: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 98: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown

by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Sports Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Sports Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Sports Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Sports Gloves Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Sports Gloves Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Sports Gloves Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by

Distribution Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Sports Gloves Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,

2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Sports Gloves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 123: Sports Gloves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Sports Gloves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 126: Sports Gloves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Gloves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Gloves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Share

Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Sports Gloves Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Sports Gloves Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Sports Gloves Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Sports Gloves Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Sports Gloves Market by Distribution

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 143: Sports Gloves Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 146: Sports Gloves Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Sports Gloves Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Sports Gloves Market in Brazil by Distribution

Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Sports Gloves Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Sports Gloves Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Sports Gloves Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Sports Gloves Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Sports Gloves Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Latin America by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Sports Gloves Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Sports Gloves Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Sports Gloves Historic Market by

Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Sports Gloves Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Sports Gloves Historic Market by

Distribution Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Sports Gloves Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Sports Gloves Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution

Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Sports Gloves Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027



Table 182: Sports Gloves Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027



Table 185: Sports Gloves Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Sports Gloves Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Sports Gloves Market by Distribution

Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Sports Gloves Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Sports Gloves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 195: Sports Gloves Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Sports Gloves Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Sports Gloves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 198: Sports Gloves Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Sports Gloves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Sports Gloves Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Sports Gloves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Sports Gloves Market Share

Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Sports Gloves Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Sports Gloves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel:

2020 to 2027



Table 209: Sports Gloves Market in Africa by Distribution

Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 20

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001