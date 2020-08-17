New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW
8million erosion in market value in the year 2020. With social distancing seen as the only available and effective way to slow the spread of the disease until a vaccine arrives, all sporting events have been cancelled in 1st and 2nd quarters 2020 all over the globe. Annual competitions have been suspended, and major sporting events postponed or cancelled ranging from football, cricket, fencing, hockey, Formula 1 racing, cycling, sailing to skiing. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been postponed to July 2021. Few of the other major sporting events cancelled include MLB baseball which was scheduled in March 2020; Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan; KBO League in South Korea; NBA Basketball; South Korean Basketball League; Series A in Italy; NBL in Australia; Euro League: Milan vs. Real Madrid; European Rugby Championship; Super Rugby; Asian skateboarding street championship; Alpine Skiing World Cup; Ski Cross World Cup; Snowboard World Cup; among numerous others. As a result the sporting industry is faced with immense financial challenges impacting event organizers, sponsors, broadcasting companies and participants alike. With all sporting events likely to remain muted until 2021, demand for sporting goods such as sports apparel, gloves, and equipment has and will remain impacted.
Even as governments around the world begin to cautiously loosen restrictions and reopen the economy, all public places such as gyms, cinema halls, large retail shopping malls, schools, colleges, pubs, bars remain strictly closed. The scenario spells financial ruin for most gyms and fitness centers. Faced with abrupt and complete loss of revenues several gyms are struggling to survive. Mirroring the tough economic and business climate, 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc. based in the United States in the month of June 2020 filed for bankruptcy saddled with a US$1.4 billion debt load. Although few of the gyms are reopening, customer footfall is expected to be low and will bring no meaningful relief for companies. In the United States, over 48 to 58 out of 100 regular gym goers are expected to refrain from going to gyms until the end of the year. Gym memberships are expected to decline sharply in the coming years. Even among the existing customer base, rising unemployment rates, eroding household wealth, and shrinking disposable incomes will push customers to choose budget-friendly fitness options. The scenario is impacting demand for gym gloves, workout gloves and exercise gloves which are purchased by gyms as well customers. Weight lifting gloves, for instance, are typically worn to prevent injuries, risk of developing calluses and rough hands and for a stronger grip on exercise equipment.
The tourism industry remains worst impacted with countries across the world sealing their borders and banning regional and international air, and road transport. Quarantined and suspended cruises, grounded flights, and transportation restrictions via road has brought the travel industry to its knees. New regulations such as health screenings and immunity passports will disincentives consumer travel plans. The second wave of infections that are now beginning to accompanying the decision to open up the economy is expected aggravate the situation further. Against this backdrop, sports vacations and health and fitness travel have taken a massive hit. Currently muted is travel to exotic locations for indulgence in sports such as Nevis West Indies for cycling or triathlons; Western Australia for kayaking and tree climbing; Dolomite Mountains Italy for hiking and running; Crete Greece for swimming; Great Wall of China for marathon; Ciudad Perdida Colombia for trekking; coastlines of western UK for Coasteering; Caribbean for Cross Fit. The scenario has led to a sharp decline in demand and sales of sporting gear including gloves.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Sports Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Sports Gloves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Sports Gloves Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Sports Gloves Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Boxing Gloves (Product) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Boxing Gloves (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Boxing Gloves (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Baseball Gloves (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Baseball Gloves (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Baseball Gloves (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hockey Gloves (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Hockey Gloves (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Hockey Gloves (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Cricket Gloves (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Cricket Gloves (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Cricket Gloves (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Offline (Distribution Channel) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Offline (Distribution Channel) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Online (Distribution Channel) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Online (Distribution Channel) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Sports Gloves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Sports Gloves Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020 to
2027
Table 29: Sports Gloves Market in the United States by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 30: United States Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Sports Gloves Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 36: Sports Gloves Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Sports Gloves Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Sports Gloves Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Sports Gloves Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Sports Gloves Market by Distribution Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Sports Gloves Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Sports Gloves Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Sports Gloves Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Sports Gloves Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 53: Sports Gloves Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 56: Sports Gloves Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Sports Gloves Market in France by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Sports Gloves Market in France by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Sports Gloves Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Sports Gloves Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Sports Gloves Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Sports Gloves Market by Distribution Channel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Sports Gloves Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Sports Gloves Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 84: Sports Gloves Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: Sports Gloves Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,
2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Sports Gloves Market in Russia by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel:
2020 to 2027
Table 92: Sports Gloves Market in Russia by Distribution
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 95: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 98: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown
by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Sports Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Sports Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Sports Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Sports Gloves Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Sports Gloves Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Sports Gloves Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Sports Gloves Historic Market Review by
Distribution Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Sports Gloves Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,
2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Sports Gloves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 123: Sports Gloves Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Sports Gloves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 126: Sports Gloves Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Gloves:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Gloves:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Sports Gloves Market Share
Analysis by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Sports Gloves Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 134: Sports Gloves Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Sports Gloves Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Sports Gloves Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Sports Gloves Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 143: Sports Gloves Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 146: Sports Gloves Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Sports Gloves Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Sports Gloves Market in Brazil by Distribution
Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Sports Gloves Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Sports Gloves Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Sports Gloves Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Sports Gloves Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Sports Gloves Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Sports Gloves Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel:
2020 to 2027
Table 164: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Latin America by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Sports Gloves Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Sports Gloves Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Sports Gloves Historic Market by
Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Sports Gloves Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Sports Gloves Historic Market by
Distribution Channel in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Sports Gloves Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Sports Gloves Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Market for Sports Gloves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution
Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Sports Gloves Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Sports Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 182: Sports Gloves Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Sports Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2020-2027
Table 185: Sports Gloves Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Distribution Channel: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Sports Gloves Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Sports Gloves Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Sports Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Sports Gloves Market by Distribution
Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Sports Gloves Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Sports Gloves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Sports Gloves Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Sports Gloves Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Sports Gloves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 198: Sports Gloves Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Sports Gloves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Sports Gloves Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Sports Gloves Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Distribution Channel for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Sports Gloves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Sports Gloves Market Share
Breakdown by Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Sports Gloves Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Sports Gloves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Distribution Channel:
2020 to 2027
Table 209: Sports Gloves Market in Africa by Distribution
Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Sports Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Distribution Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 20
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896565/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: