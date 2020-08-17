New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Slider Zipper Pouch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896560/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Press to Close Zip, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Slider Zip segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Slider Zipper Pouch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 226-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amcor Ltd.

American Packaging Corporation

Bemis Co., Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Bison Bag Co., Inc

Clear View Bag Co., Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Coveris Holdings SA

FLABEG Automotive Holding GmbH

Glenroy, Inc.

Interflex Group, Inc.

International Plastics, Inc.

Maco PKG

Mondi PLC

Printpack, Inc.

Proampac LLC.

Sealed Air Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

St. Johns Packaging Group

Winpak Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896560/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Slider Zipper Pouch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Slider Zipper Pouch Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Slider Zipper Pouch Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Press to Close Zip (Closure Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Press to Close Zip (Closure Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Press to Close Zip (Closure Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Slider Zip (Closure Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Slider Zip (Closure Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Slider Zip (Closure Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Plastic (Material Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Plastic (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Plastic (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Paper (Material Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Paper (Material Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Paper (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Aluminum (Material Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Aluminum (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Aluminum (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Food (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Food (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Food (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry)

Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 24: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use Industry)

Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use Industry) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in the United States by

Closure Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share

Breakdown by Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in the United States in

US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 35: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share

Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Slider Zipper Pouch Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Review

by Closure Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Closure Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 43: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Shares in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for 2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Slider Zipper Pouch: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Closure Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Closure Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Analysis by

Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Slider Zipper Pouch Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Slider

Zipper Pouch in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Slider Zipper Pouch Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 57: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Closure Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Slider Zipper Pouch Market by Closure Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Slider

Zipper Pouch Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Demand Scenario in China

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Slider Zipper Pouch in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Slider Zipper Pouch Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Closure Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown

by Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Slider Zipper Pouch Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: European Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: European Slider Zipper Pouch Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 77: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in France by Closure Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Analysis by

Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Slider Zipper Pouch Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type:

2020-2027



Table 83: French Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: French Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift by

Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Slider Zipper Pouch Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 86: French Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closure Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown by

Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: German Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: German Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Distribution

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 96: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Closure Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Slider Zipper Pouch Market by Closure Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Slider

Zipper Pouch Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Italian Demand for Slider Zipper Pouch in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Slider Zipper Pouch:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Closure Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Closure Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share

Analysis by Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 110: Slider Zipper Pouch Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Slider Zipper Pouch in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 113: United Kingdom Slider Zipper Pouch Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2020-2027



Table 116: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Closure Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Europe Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share

Breakdown by Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Slider Zipper Pouch Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 119: Rest of Europe Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Rest of Europe Slider Zipper Pouch Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 122: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Europe Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Asia-Pacific by

Closure Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share

Analysis by Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Slider Zipper Pouch Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material

Type: 2020-2027



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift

by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Slider Zipper Pouch Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 131: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 132: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 133: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market

Review by Closure Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 135: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Closure Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 136: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of World:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the

period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Market Shares in

Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896560/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001