New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Slider Zipper Pouch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896560/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Press to Close Zip, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Slider Zip segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Slider Zipper Pouch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 226-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896560/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Slider Zipper Pouch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Slider Zipper Pouch Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Slider Zipper Pouch Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Press to Close Zip (Closure Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Press to Close Zip (Closure Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Press to Close Zip (Closure Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Slider Zip (Closure Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Slider Zip (Closure Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Slider Zip (Closure Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Plastic (Material Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Plastic (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Plastic (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Paper (Material Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Paper (Material Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Paper (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Aluminum (Material Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Aluminum (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Aluminum (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Food (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Food (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Food (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 24: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use Industry)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Cosmetics & Personal Care (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in the United States by
Closure Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share
Breakdown by Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in the United States in
US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 35: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share
Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Slider Zipper Pouch Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Review
by Closure Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Closure Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Canada: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry
for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Slider Zipper Pouch: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Closure Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Closure Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Analysis by
Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Slider Zipper Pouch Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Slider
Zipper Pouch in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Slider Zipper Pouch Market in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 57: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Closure Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Slider Zipper Pouch Market by Closure Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Slider
Zipper Pouch Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Slider Zipper Pouch in US$ Million
by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Slider Zipper Pouch Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Closure Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown
by Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Slider Zipper Pouch Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: European Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: European Slider Zipper Pouch Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 77: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Analysis by
End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in France by Closure Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Analysis by
Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Slider Zipper Pouch Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type:
2020-2027
Table 83: French Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: French Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift by
Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Slider Zipper Pouch Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Closure Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown by
Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: German Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Germany: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: German Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Distribution
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 96: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Closure Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Slider Zipper Pouch Market by Closure Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Slider
Zipper Pouch Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Demand Scenario in
Italy in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand for Slider Zipper Pouch in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Slider Zipper Pouch:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Closure Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Closure Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share
Analysis by Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Slider Zipper Pouch Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Slider Zipper Pouch in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 113: United Kingdom Slider Zipper Pouch Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 114: Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Rest of Europe Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2020-2027
Table 116: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Closure Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Europe Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share
Breakdown by Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Slider Zipper Pouch Demand Potential in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 119: Rest of Europe Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Rest of Europe Slider Zipper Pouch Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 122: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Asia-Pacific by
Closure Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share
Analysis by Closure Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Slider Zipper Pouch Recent Past, Current & Future
Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material
Type: 2020-2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share Shift
by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Slider Zipper Pouch Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 133: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Closure Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Historic Market
Review by Closure Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 135: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Closure Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of World:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the
period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Market Shares in
Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Slider Zipper Pouch Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of World Slider Zipper Pouch Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896560/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: