New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896557/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. CT Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$227.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MRI Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $258.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$258.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$261.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
X-Ray Systems Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global X-Ray Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$202.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$262.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$176.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896557/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: CT Scanners (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: CT Scanners (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: CT Scanners (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: MRI Systems (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: MRI Systems (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: MRI Systems (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: X-Ray Systems (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: X-Ray Systems (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: X-Ray Systems (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Ultrasound (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Ultrasound (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Ultrasound (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the
United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 36: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 39: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 41: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Review
in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 59: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 62: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Review
in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 90: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 95: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 99: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 101: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 104: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 122: Indian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 123: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 125: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 129: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 130: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Refurbished Medical
Imaging Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 140: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Refurbished Medical
Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Review
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 149: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 152: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest
of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic
Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 171: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 177: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 188: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 191: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Review
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 204: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 208: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging
Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 210: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 212: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in
Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 213: African Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic
Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 216: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896557/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: