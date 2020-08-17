New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896557/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. CT Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$227.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MRI Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $258.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$258.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$261.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



X-Ray Systems Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global X-Ray Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$202.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$262.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$176.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 290-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Atlantis Worldwide

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips NV

Siemens Healthineers







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896557/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: CT Scanners (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: CT Scanners (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: CT Scanners (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: MRI Systems (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: MRI Systems (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: MRI Systems (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: X-Ray Systems (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: X-Ray Systems (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: X-Ray Systems (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Ultrasound (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Ultrasound (Product Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Ultrasound (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the

United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 36: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 39: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Review

in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 59: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 62: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Review

in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 90: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 95: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 101: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 104: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 122: Indian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 123: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 125: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 129: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 130: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Refurbished Medical

Imaging Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 140: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Refurbished Medical

Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Review

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 149: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 152: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest

of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic

Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 177: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 188: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 191: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Review

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 204: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 208: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in Rest

of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Refurbished Medical Imaging

Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 210: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 212: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market in

Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 213: African Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Historic

Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 216: Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896557/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001