Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When building a business, it’s vital to understand that what goes on behind the scenes of a website and under the hood is just as important as what the customer sees. The biggest problem isn’t even converting the customer, it’s simply getting them to your website. The web has an explosion of sites available to peruse, but if you’re not at the top of the search engines when a potential client is looking for you, there’s no point in worrying about sales.

Sales are a crucial aspect of business, don’t get me wrong. But, without people finding your site, it’s a fruitless endeavor. Visibility is the key in growth. Once you’ve become visible, building a connection with future customers comes into play with well placed funnels, content, and smart strategies.

Authority and trust can only be created when you’ve built awareness first. How do you build awareness for your business? Content can help, but first you need to step back to getting found. That’s where David Hahn comes in. He’s got the answer that can help your business be seen.

David Hahn runs a top SEO and digital marketing agency in Germany. SEO Galaxy has helped thousands of brands over the years grow their business through a strong backlink strategy, and understanding when, where, and how to build a business’s web footprint.

In fact, he’s had so much success that his main company then inspired him to build a personal brand as well for consulting services and online learning. With years of experienced, proven results, and an extremely high customer satisfaction rate, David Hahn is your go-to SEO and digital marketing team player.

David Hahn’s interest in building niche websites early on changed the course of his life. He’d built a site that saw massive traffic growth, and people kept asking about it, wanting to advertise with him. By the time he reached 18, he’d already grown a 100k business.

With the continual request for help and to connect, he created SEO Galaxy which was a platform to help other businesses find growth and build authority and visibility. Now, with a portfolio of over 5,000 businesses, he’s helped entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the world, including places like Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, and the United States.

He says that because he’s worked with so many different industries, he now easily recognizes the best path a particular industry should take for growth, which helps the people who hire him. And hire him they do, along with continually leaving stellar testimonials and reviews. He knows what he’s doing, and with his company, employees, and a strong system in place, he can replicate success for most companies. Of course, he reminds, getting the client there is all and well, but it’s up to you to have the right information and content to help convert your clients.

If you’re ready to help your business build more growth and be seen, David Hahn might just be the answer to your problem. Whether you work with him via his company at SEO Galaxy, or tackle marketing consulting issues with him via his personal brand, you can bet David Hahn can help make a difference in your company’s visibility.

