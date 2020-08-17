NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Havas Media Group announces today that it has joined Prebid.org as a Buyer member. It becomes the first media agency to step into the organization, adding a fresh perspective. This move further strengthens the company’s investment in meaningful media that pushes consumers to take action.



“The digital media landscape is mired by opaque practices. It’s up to the industry to come together to establish and expand open source solutions that promote a fair advertising marketplace. At Havas Media, we invest in media that matters and are deeply aligned in Prebid’s mission to execute open-source projects for the betterment of the digital media industry,” said Colin Kinsella, CEO, Havas Media North America.

Prebid.org is an independent organization dedicated to ensuring open, transparent transactions across the ad tech industry. With 57 members, Prebid.org manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others, remaining open to all companies that operate in the programmatic ecosystem.

“Prebid is thrilled to welcome Havas Media Group to Prebid.org as our first buyer member,” says Chairman of Prebid.org and Chief Technology Officer at Magnite, Tom Kershaw. “Havas Media Group’s contributions will further our community-driven initiatives to promote fair programmatic practices across the industry. Having strong buyer participation remains critical to shaping our projects and priorities, cementing Prebid as the supply path of choice for buyers.”

Havas Media Group’s membership comes on the heels of the launch of its new social equity marketplace, made up of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and LGTBQ+ owned media businesses so clients can positively invest funds in underrepresented businesses.This first-of-its-kind platform is the agency’s latest commitment to exploring Meaningful Media and recognizing the need for equitable treatment of businesses that are traditionally underrepresented in the marketing industry.

“We look forward to furthering our efforts to collaboratively create a more open digital media experience. Our goal is to encourage more responsibility across media businesses in every sense, ensuring fair and transparent conduct across all practices,” said Andrew Goode, EVP and Head of Biddable Media at Havas Media North America. “We’re excited to dive right in and create effective change through our partnership with Prebid.org.”

About Havas Media Group

At Havas Media Group, we believe that more meaningful media can help build more meaningful brands. Our media agencies are home to more than 10,000 specialists and are the most dynamic and advanced in their markets. With offices in 144 countries worldwide, our teams also offer best-in-class services in the fields of programmatic buying, mobile, data consulting, performance marketing, out of home and geo-local, and social media. For more information, visit havasmedia.com or follow Havas Media USA on Twitter (@HavasMediaUSA).

About Prebid.org

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that, working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

