New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oven Bags and Pouches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896553/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nylon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PET segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $660.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Oven Bags and Pouches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$660.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$851.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Aluminum Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR



In the global Aluminum segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$292.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$435.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$527.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 383-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Berry Global Group, Inc.

DuPont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership

Mondi Ltd.

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

The Clorox Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896553/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Oven Bags and Pouches Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Oven Bags and Pouches Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Oven Bags and Pouches Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Nylon (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Nylon (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Nylon (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: PET (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: PET (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: PET (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Aluminum (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Aluminum (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Aluminum (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Bags (Packaging Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Bags (Packaging Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Bags (Packaging Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Pouches (Packaging Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Pouches (Packaging Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Pouches (Packaging Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Meat (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Meat (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Meat (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Poultry (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Poultry (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Poultry (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Seafood (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Seafood (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Seafood (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Ready-to-eat Meal (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Ready-to-eat Meal (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Ready-to-eat Meal (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Vegetables (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Vegetables (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Vegetables (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in the United States in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 41: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in the United States by

Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Oven Bags and Pouches Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 50: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Canadian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market Review

by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: Canadian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 59: Oven Bags and Pouches Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Market for Oven Bags and Pouches: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Analysis

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oven Bags

and Pouches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Japanese Oven Bags and Pouches Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oven Bags

and Pouches Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 68: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Chinese Oven Bags and Pouches Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Oven Bags and Pouches Market by Packaging

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Chinese Demand for Oven Bags and Pouches in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Oven Bags and Pouches Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Oven Bags and Pouches Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 77: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Oven Bags and Pouches Demand Potential in Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 80: European Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 81: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: European Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020-2027



Table 83: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Oven Bags and Pouches Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: European Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: Oven Bags and Pouches Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Oven Bags and Pouches Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: French Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in France by Packaging

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: French Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Analysis by

Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Oven Bags and Pouches Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: French Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: German Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 98: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: German Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: German Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: German Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Oven Bags

and Pouches Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 107: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Italian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Oven Bags and Pouches Market by Packaging

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Italian Demand for Oven Bags and Pouches in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Italian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 116: Oven Bags and Pouches Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Oven Bags and Pouches:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Oven Bags and Pouches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: United Kingdom Oven Bags and Pouches Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 124: Spanish Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 125: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Spain: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 126: Spanish Oven Bags and Pouches Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Spanish Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Spanish Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market Review

by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 130: Spanish Oven Bags and Pouches Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 132: Spanish Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 133: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Russia in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 134: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Russia by Packaging

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Russian Oven Bags and Pouches Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 141: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Oven Bags and Pouches Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 143: Rest of Europe Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 144: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type:

2020-2027



Table 146: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Europe Oven Bags and Pouches Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Rest of Europe Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 152: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Oven Bags and Pouches Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Asia-Pacific by

Packaging Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Oven Bags and Pouches Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 163: Australian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 164: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Australian Oven Bags and Pouches Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 172: Indian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 173: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in India: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 174: Indian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Indian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Indian Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market Review

by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 178: Indian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 180: Indian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 181: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 183: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: South Korean Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 191: Oven Bags and Pouches Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oven Bags and

Pouches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Packaging Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Packaging Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Share Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Oven Bags and Pouches in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oven Bags and Pouches Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 199: Latin American Oven Bags and Pouches Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 200: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Oven Bags and Pouches Market in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 203: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Demand Scenario in

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Latin American Oven Bags and Pouches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Packaging Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 206: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Oven Bags and Pouches Market by

Packaging Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 208: Latin American Demand for Oven Bags and Pouches in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Latin American Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 211: Oven Bags and Pouches Demand Potential in Argentina

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 212: Argentinean Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 213: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Argentina: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020-2027



Table 215: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Packaging Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Argentinean Oven Bags and Pouches Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 218: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 219: Argentinean Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 220: Oven Bags and Pouches Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Oven Bags and Pouches Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Shift

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Brazil by Packaging

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Analysis by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Oven Bags and Pouches Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 227: Brazilian Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 228: Brazilian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 229: Mexican Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 230: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Mexico: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 231: Mexican Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2012-2019



Table 234: Mexican Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown

by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Mexican Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 237: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 238: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Rest of Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 239: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Latin America Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 242: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in Rest of Latin

America by Packaging Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 243: Rest of Latin America Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Share Breakdown by Packaging Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Rest of Latin America Oven Bags and Pouches Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Oven Bags and Pouches Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 246: Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 247: The Middle East Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 248: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 249: The Middle East Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Oven Bags and Pouches Market in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 251: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 252: The Middle East Oven Bags and Pouches Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: The Middle East Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Packaging Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 254: The Middle East Oven Bags and Pouches Historic

Market by Packaging Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 255: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Packaging Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 256: The Middle East Oven Bags and Pouches Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 257: Oven Bags and Pouches Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 258: The Middle East Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 259: Iranian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 260: Oven Bags and Pouches Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 261: Iranian Oven Bags and Pouches Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Iranian Market for Oven Bags and Pouches: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Packaging



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896553/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001