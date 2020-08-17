New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Touch Screen Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896525/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gas Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retail Kiosks segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Touch Screen Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
Automated Teller Machines (ATM) Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR
In the global Automated Teller Machines (ATM) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 141-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rapid Transition towards a Digital World and Increasing Use of
Displays for Day-to-Day Interactions Drive Growth in Touch
Screen Display Market
Competition
Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
Global 4K Ultra HD Interactive Touch Screen Display Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
Global Touch Screen Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Players for 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Touch Screen Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Retail Touch Screen Display Market: Significant Growth Potential
Touch Screen Kiosks Transform Retail Industry, Present
Significant Potential for Other Industries
Advantages of Interactive Touch Screen Displays for Retail Kiosks
Large Touchscreen Kiosks Offer Bigger Advantages for Retailers
Touch Screen Kiosks Become a Hit for Marketing and Advertising
Touch Screen Displays Simplify Human-Machine Interactions in
Demanding Industrial Applications
Rising Demand for Multi-touch Screen Displays Augurs Well for
Touch Screen Display Market
Multi-Touch Screen Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Application for 2019E
4K Ultra HD Interactive Touch Screen Display Market
Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices: Enormous Growth
Potential for with Touch Screen Displays Market
Global Market for Mobile Phone Touch Screens: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2018 and 2022
Stable Growth in Smartphone Sales: An Indicator of Demand
Patterns in Touch Screen Display Market
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016
through 2024
Despite Declining Sales, Forecasts for Marginal Recovery of
Tablet Shipments Augurs Well for Touch Screen Displays Market
Global Shipments of Tablets in Million Units for 2014 through
Q1 2019
Touch Screen ATMs Transform Banking Operations
Worldwide ATM Installed Base in Millions for the Years 2018,
2019 and 2021
Advent of Next Generation ATMs Enhances Need for Better Touch
Screen Displays
Touch Screen Display Continues to Rank as the Leading HMI for
Automotive Industry
Touch Screen Display Leads the Global Automotive HMI Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Product for 2019 and 2025
Increasing Shift towards Smart Displays in Automotive Sectors
Fuels Demand for Touch Screen Displays
Automobile Production Trends Set the Tone for Touch Screen
Displays Market
World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the
Period 2015-2023
Improvements in Haptics Feedback: An Important Aspect for Touch
Screen Displays
Innovations & Advancements
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Touch Screen
A Historical Journey of Touch Screen Technology
Types of Touch Screen Technologies
A Comparison of Touch Screen Technologies
Components of Touch Screen
Features of Touch Screen
Advantages of Touch Screen Displays
Applications of Touch Screen
Dual Touchscreen Technology
Multi-touch Screen or Plural Touch Technology
Applications of Multi-Touch Screen Technology
