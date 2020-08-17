REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conference:



Citi’s 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference

September 10, 2020

Presentation Time: 11:25 am PT / 2:25 pm ET

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Talend's investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com . The replay of the presentation will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, enables every company to find clarity amidst the data chaos.

Talend is the only company to bring together in a single platform all the necessary capabilities that ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, uncompromised, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization. With Talend, organizations are able to deliver exceptional customer experiences, make smarter decisions in the moment, drive innovation, and improve operations.

Over 4,750 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to find clarity in their data. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Investor Contact:

The Blueshirt Group for Talend

Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane, 415-217-2632

ir@talend.com