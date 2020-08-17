Oregon, USA, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses need effective and proven sales training to ensure they see a significant leap in their revenues. The Oregon-based entrepreneur Marcus Chan is taking the lead in this avenue.

Market leader, Marcus Chan from Venli Consulting has created a turnkey training program for business-to-business sales professionals. In these times, when companies are transitioning from the real world into the virtual world, a big challenge arises for them. They have to be cautious with implementation of new selling methods, as a sales approach that is made to seem too “sales-y” is doomed to fail. In addition to that, old outdated methods of “playing the numbers game” is simply ineffective and lead to frustrated prospects.

“Before I met Marcus, I was confident in my sales skills. But within 1 day of working with him, he took my game to a new level. He helped me schedule more meetings, increase my show up rate, win more sales, bigger sales, and closing %. Marcus and his systems are genius!” recommends Chris Bushnell, Senior Account Executive at Built By BiTs.

Online communications and interactions are also new avenues for many businesses. The requirement to effectively prospect and sell without having any type of face-to-face interaction is new to many sales professionals and businesses. By not adapting to the new standards of selling, it will inevitably lead to companies’ missing their revenue goals.

The Reverse Sales Process Accelerator Method is a unique approach that every business with high ambitions and targets should implement. Marcus is re-structuring the sales-pitch and modernizing it for today's times. With this new method, salespeople adopt a customer-centric and results-oriented approach towards their clients that can be applied online and offline.

As an expert, Marcus also teaches how social media can help increase new contacts and generate warm leads. He teaches how these new sales strategies work online and how to build a social media lead generation machine.

In Marcus’ first year in business, he has seen explosive growth. He has trained thousands of reps in 50+ countries and has brought on hundreds of new clients. He has been featured in major publications and on 50+ podcasts. Marcus attributes his growth and success to one simple thing: he uses the exact proven systems and methods he trains. When his clients execute on the system taught, results are inevitable. In a time that most companies and sales professionals are struggling, Marcus’ business and clients are thriving. His company is one to watch for as they continue to make a massive impact on the sales world.

“In the midst of the pandemic and economic downturn, I prospected and sold the biggest account in my career using Marcus’ system and methods. I made over $50,000 off that account thanks to Marcus” says Michael Kelley.

About the founder:

Marcus Chan is the award-winning sales trainer and Founder of Venli Consulting Group. He has created record-breaking programs such as 6-Figure Sales Academy. Marcus has trained thousands of sales professionals to sell more and earn more without needing years of experience. Prior to this, Marcus was in Corporate America for 14+ years. In that time, he worked for two Fortune 500 organizations and was promoted 10X in 10 years with them. He has won countless awards and has been ranked in the top percentile every single year. In his last role, he led a sales organization of 110+ employees delivering nine-figures+ per year in new business sales.

