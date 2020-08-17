Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many qualities that successful hockey players have – they are confident, passionate, consistent workers with excellent communication skills. As people, they are resilient, self-assured and diligent team players with an extremely strong sense of spatial awareness, not to mention physical strength.

What an Upcoming NHL Star Looks Like



One such hockey player with similar qualities is Francesco Arcuri. This young Canadian junior ice hockey forward is currently playing with the Kingston Frontenac’s in the Ontario Hockey League. Francesco “Frenchie” Arcuri was born Friday, June 13, 2003, and grew up in Vaughan, Ontario.

At 6’1 and 185 pounds, Arcuri was the 27th overall draft pick in the 2019 OHL draft of the Kingston Frontenancs. Arcuri had an impressive first year, finishing in the top ten in points for 2021 NHL draft-eligible players. Arcuri racked up points, to the tune of 7 goals, 13 assists and a total of 20 points with limited ice time in his rookie season in Kingston in 2019-2020. Arcuri was a member of the Ontario Selects and East Coast Select-O, playing U-12, U-13 and U-15. This young player is a rising prospect in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

At just 16 years old, Arcuri was already playing a year up in the Greater Toronto Hockey League in 2013. He is highly skilled in his craft, just like his peers in the OHL. Has the ability to keep the puck on his stick and sift through defenders. He is a fierce competitor who elevates his game when it matters the most. Arcuri was a perfect 4-for-4 in the shootout this season, with his four shootout goals the most by a 16 year old rookie since the establishment of the shootout in 2005-06. Arcuri played for the undefeated Don Mill Flyers in his Minor Midget year with Greater Toronto Hockey League, finishing as the champions of the season with 98 points.



What Qualities are Necessary to Succeed to NHL Level



Spatial Awareness

An extremely slick playmaker, Arcuri demonstrates incredible spatial awareness by regularly dishing impressive passes across the width of the rink through available lanes that no else noticed.

Ability to Read the Game



Arcuri reads the game well, showing tremendous poise in tight spots or under pressure. To be an up-and-coming star in the NHL, you’ve got to be able to read the game and move preemptively to put yourself in a position to succeed – the earlier you can move, the less likely your opponents will expect it.

Withstand Pressure



Many other hockey players, while physically strong and hardworking, may be inclined to snap under the pressure of such an intense game. If you want to make it to the upper levels of hockey, you’ve got to be able to withstand the pressures of training, the game, and the personal mental game you’ve got to play at all other times.

Innate Talent



The ease and panache with which Arcuri plays the game shows natural ability, and so some innate talent – or the innate hard work it requires to become talented – is necessary to reach the NHL level.

A Strong Support Network



Arcuri’s success could also be partially attributed to his family and home life, with a strong support network cheering him on from the sidelines. While numerous cheerleaders aren’t necessary, it certainly helps, and you need at least a few people who believe in you to propel you forward into better teams.

Physical Skill and Attributes



To have any notable level of success, a hockey player needs to have a range of physical attributes, including a good aerobic base, strength, speed and agility. As any follower of hockey will know, high levels of stamina and speed are two unique attributes that modern hockey players have in abundance.

Arcuri clearly has a bright future ahead of him in the NHL, so if you can replicate these qualities, you may be able to reach the same position in the future.



Story provided by Ascend Agency, who help others in discovering there Brands



Media Contact:

Company Name: Ascend Agency

Website: www.AscendAgency.net

Company E-Mail: Contact@AscendAgency.net

Phone Number: 4242793348

Attachment