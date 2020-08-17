DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a leading global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery and improving patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of Douglas S. Bireley as Executive Vice President, Marketing and Research & Development, effective August 17, 2020.



Bireley joins Surgalign with over 20 years of Spine experience in marketing and product development with a strong record of accomplishment in brand strategy, technology innovation and business development. He has led marketing and R&D teams for a major Fortune 50 company and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Bucknell University. Bireley will report directly to Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign and will be based in San Diego, California.

“We are excited to welcome Doug as the final member of our best-in-class executive leadership team at Surgalign. I’m confident that his in-depth industry experience will further enhance our spine expertise, accelerate our efforts to build a leading marketing and R&D competency, and enhance our pace of innovation to advance care and improve patient outcomes,” said Rich.

Prior to joining Surgalign, Bireley was senior director of Global Strategic Marketing for Robotics & Digital Surgery at Johnson & Johnson. Bireley spent more than 20 years at Johnson & Johnson in various marketing and R&D roles of increasing responsibility, including leading the commercial integration of DePuy Spine and Synthes Spine. He also has significant international experience including time spent living overseas.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company is building off a legacy of high quality and differentiated products, and continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient’s lives. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Marquette, MI, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company’s SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting Surgalign’s website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

