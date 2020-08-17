Houston, Texas, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You’ve already heard about INVIZION - an innovative project that combines blockchain technology, DeFi (Decentralized Finance) and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to achieve a single goal: recycling waste into renewable, green energy in the most efficient and technologically advanced way possible. In simple words, INVIZION stores the entire lifecycle of waste on the blockchain, from its creation up until the moment it gets recycled into clean energy. The vision is so revolutionary that a partnership with CETS Technologies enabled an opportunity to present it directly to the United Nations General Assembly.

The core part of INVIZION’s mission is providing a technology able to unite a vast network of innovators under a single goal: turning our planet into a better, safer, cleaner and greener place. This vision is shared with our like-minded company CETS Technologies, which led to a working partnership. CETS is an industrial engineering company based in the US, and a leader in the architectural design, development, engineering and deployment of renewable energy and waste solutions for municipalities. CETS provides advanced technology solutions and systems specializing in infrastructures and services related to Renewable Energy, Waste-to-Energy, Energy Recovery and Smart Grid Networks to leading companies globally.



The NVZN tokens enable waste tracking into an infallible, bullet-proof process, guaranteeing that the waste ends up exactly where it should end up: at CETS Mobile Hybrid Waste-to-Energy Stations. CETS mobile stations will intake any waste material and turn it into energy in a series of processes that are completely environmentally safe, and leave no harmful byproducts such as gases, solids or airborne carcinogens - CETS mobile stations produce clean, low-cost, electrical generated energy. The best part is that the method is the efficiency of this process. A 150kg (330 lb) package of waste can produce 100kWh of energy. This translates to not only a 30% carbon footprint reduction, but also a 20% reduction of the current monetary cost of waste disposal.



CETS’ groundbreaking technology is covered by pending US and International Patents, hence the detailed technological specifications remain undisclosed for the time being. However, the general properties of this revolutionary technology that can be disclosed are enough to catch everyone’s attention. In fact, it’s the reason why CETS Technologies was invited by the United Nations to speak about this extraordinary vision on September 21-23, 2020.



INVIZION and CETS Technologies’ partnership has created a revolutionary project in the environmental and tech industries. Together, they are a powerful team working towards a complete solution for a better, safer, greener, more efficient waste disposal. This vision caught the attention of the United Nations and soon the vision will become a reality.

Media Details -

Company: NVZNTOKEN.com

Contact: Daryl Taylor

Telephone: +1 (713) 518-4835

Company E-mail: Daryl@nvzntoken.com

Website: www.nvzntoken.com





Attachment