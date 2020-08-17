New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896476/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$330.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 77-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NComputing Co. Ltd.

Rackspace US, Inc.

VMware, Inc.







