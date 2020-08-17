New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896476/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$330.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$57.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 77-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Dell EMC
  • Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • NComputing Co. Ltd.
  • Rackspace US, Inc.
  • VMware, Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896476/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$: 2020 to 2027

CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027

JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
(VDI): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027

CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ for the Period 2020-2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: European Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 9: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027

GERMANY
Table 10: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ for
the Period 2020-2027

ITALY
Table 11: Italian Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ for the Period 2020-2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Virtual Desktop
Infrastructure (VDI): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ for the Period 2020-2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020-2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$: 2020 to 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896476/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001