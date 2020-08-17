Run-Rate Revenue Reaches $100 Million
Posts Revenue Growth of 28% and Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 47%
CINCINNATI, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (“Protech” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PTQ) (OTCQX: PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced its third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results and operational highlights for the period ended June 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights:
Operational Highlights:
Subsequent Events to the three months ended June 30, 2020:
COVID-19 Update:
Management Commentary:
“The third quarter of 2020 was full of milestones for Protech, and I am so proud of the entire team for their extraordinary dedication to demand operational excellence across the entire organization, in the midst of the challenges felt from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our third quarter results showcase the continued strength and robust nature of our business model, and I could not be more excited for the future,” said CEO and Chairman Greg Crawford. “The acceleration of the need for in-home healthcare solutions is being felt across the industry, and powerful tailwinds continue to be felt at our front door. With the strongest balance sheet in our history, we are poised to take advantage of opportunities to significantly scale our business. We believe this pandemic has underscored the importance of our mission, which is to be a dynamic home healthcare provider, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, providing the communities in which we serve incredible high-touch service, education, and easy access to the extraordinary care the company provides.
In addition to our operational excellence, we are also very pleased to have concluded an oversubscribed offering and our Independent Director, Mark Greenberg, and I are excited to have participated alongside our fellow shareholders, underscoring our confidence in the future of Protech. Furthermore, I am very delighted to report that we have reached an important milestone of $100 million in run-rate revenue, ahead of our initial timing expectations, whilst at the same time delivering record Adjusted EBITDA margins. We are also confident that our planned acquisition of a profitable Midwest based respiratory care company, which we recently announced, will assist us to further penetrate existing markets in the Midwest as well as open a new market to us, and we will continue to be laser focused on growing our system. I’d like to once again thank the entire Protech team for their hard work each and every day as well as our stakeholders for all of their continued support.”
Chief Financial Officer, Hardik Mehta added, “We are excited to see our top-line growth continue to accelerate, with revenue growing at 28% year-over-year and 7% sequentially. Moreover, our Adjusted EBITDA margin has breached the 21% level and we remain confident in this trend continuing. On the acquisition front, our pipeline is very robust, with some potential opportunities having larger revenue bases than our previous typical acquisition size. With our significantly enhanced balance sheet, continued margin expansion and improving cash flows, we are in a position to be very aggressive in the event the right acquisition, at the right consideration, presents itself. As always, we will remain prudent as it relates to our acquisition approach and will focus on building long-term shareholder value.”
ABOUT PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP.
The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services and making life easier for the patient.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including: the Company expecting its sleep business to continue to increase; the Company’s anticipated effects of DTC eligibility; the Company being confident that proposed acquisition of the Midwest based respiratory care company will assist the Company to further penetrate existing markets in the Midwest as well as open a new market to the Company; and the Company being confident that it will continue the trend of increasing its Adjusted EBITDA margin; are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the Company successfully identifying, negotiating and completing one or more acquisitions, including conditions precedent for such acquisitions being satisfied; and current financial trends remaining at or above current levels in respect of anticipations for Adjusted EBITDA margin. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Examples of such risk factors include, without limitation: credit; market (including equity, commodity, foreign exchange and interest rate); liquidity; operational (including technology and infrastructure); reputational; insurance; strategic; regulatory; legal; environmental; capital adequacy; the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; low profit market segments; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company's information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; decline of reimbursement rates; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the U.S.; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.
Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian dollars.
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP or IFRS. The Company’s presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-IFRS measure the Company uses as an indicator of financial health and excludes several items which may be useful in the consideration of the financial condition of the Company, including interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, goodwill impairment and change in fair value of debentures and financial derivatives. The following table shows our Non-IFRS measure (Adjusted EBITDA) reconciled to our net income for the indicated periods:
|Three months ended
June 30, 2020
|Three months ended
June 30, 2019
|Nine months ended
June 30, 2020
|Nine months ended
June 30, 2019
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(3,731
|)
|$
|(12,564
|)
|$
|(3,432
|)
|$
|(13,542
|)
|Add back:
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,188
|3,377
|14,640
|9,699
|Interest expense, net
|651
|944
|1,875
|2,105
|Change in fair value of debentures and derivative
|3,314
|(161
|)
|1,500
|(133
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|1,107
|-
|1,107
|Provision for income taxes
|49
|29
|93
|134
|EBITDA
|5,451
|(7,268
|)
|14,676
|(630
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|73
|446
|207
|1,337
|Loss from cyber incident
|-
|9,184
|-
|9,184
|Acquisition-related costs
|-
|1,401
|-
|1,401
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,544
|$
|3,763
|$
|14,883
|$
|11,292
Management uses this non- IFRS measure as a key metric in the evaluation of the Company’s performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes this non- IFRS measure is useful to investors in their assessment of the operating performance and the valuation of the Company. In addition, this non- IFRS measure addresses questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors and, in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data, the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors. However, non- IFRS financial measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.
