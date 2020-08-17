TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL)(ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company and its wholly-owned indirectly held subsidiary St Andrew Goldfields Ltd. have entered into a strategic alliance agreement (the “Agreement”) with Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC (“Newmont”) with respect to exploration and development opportunities around the Company’s Holt Complex and Newmont’s properties in Timmins, Ontario.



Under terms of the Agreement, Newmont will pay Kirkland Lake Gold US$75 million to acquire an option (the “Option”) on certain mining and mineral rights related to the Company’s Holt Mine property. The Agreement also includes a commitment by the two companies to work together to identify additional regional exploration opportunities around their respective land positions in the region where they may be able to cooperate in the future to advance projects and create value for both companies. Under terms of the Agreement, the Option may be terminated by the Company upon the assumption of certain liabilities related to the Holt Mine property. Kirkland Lake Gold will act as manager of Strategic Alliance activities. Ownership of all infrastructure on the Holt Mine property, including the Holt Mill, is retained by Kirkland Lake Gold, and the Option does not involve the other Holt Complex assets, including the Holloway and Taylor mines.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a growing gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that produced 974,615 ounces in 2019. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Phone: +1 416-840-7884, E-mail: tmakuch@kl.gold

Mark Utting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: +1 416-840-7884, E-mail: mutting@kl.gold

