TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce that Mr. Graham Warren has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective today, and that Mr. Carmelo Marrelli has resigned, effective today. Ms. Lori Paradis, is assuming the role of Assistant Secretary.



Mr. Warren is a Chartered Professional Accountant specializing in resource-focused, operations and finance. Mr. Warren has accumulated extensive experience working as CFO and Director of TSX Venture Exchange and CSE listed resource companies.

He has been involved in numerous financings and M&A transactions for both private and public companies and has guided several companies through the going public process. Mr. Warren has had extensive involvement in all facets of organizations including finance, human resources, sales, marketing and operations and has guided boards in their corporate governance obligations.

Platinex would like to thank Mr. Marrelli for his contributions over the past couple of years.

Mr. James R. Trusler, Chairman of Platinex, stated "We are thrilled to have Graham joining our Platinex executive team. His experience in both the junior mining, public markets and capital markets sectors will certainly contribute to the Company’s success moving forward."

The Company would also like to announce that it has granted 300,000 options to a senior officer and consultants. The options are priced at today’s close of $0.07 and expire 5 years from today’s date.

Lori Paradis, Assistant Secretary

Tel: (416) 268-2682

Email: lparadis@platinex.com

Web: www.platinex.com

About Platinex Inc. – Advancing a District Scale Project in an Abitibi Gold Camp

Platinex is focusing its efforts on the exploration of its property in the Shining Tree District. Platinex with the above acquisition has created the largest combined gold focused property package in the Shining Tree District, Northern Ontario, which has received little modern exploration compared to other gold camps in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is also utilizing its proprietary data to seek financial backing to secure and advance major Platinum Group Element properties in North America. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

To receive Company press releases, please email lparadis@platinex.com and mention “Platinex press release” on the subject line.

