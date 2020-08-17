New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896459/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027. Upright ULT Freezers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$498.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chest ULT Freezers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $141.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$141.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$138.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 179-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Azbil Telstar SL

Eppendorf AG

Glen Dimplex Group

Haier Biomedical

Helmer Scientific

Labcold Ltd.

Macro Scientific Works Pvt. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VWR International LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896459/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Upright ULT Freezers (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Upright ULT Freezers (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Upright ULT Freezers (Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Chest ULT Freezers (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Chest ULT Freezers (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Chest ULT Freezers (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in the United

States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 12: United States Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 14: Canadian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 15: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ultra-Low Temperature Freezer Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 26: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Ultra-Low Temperature

Freezers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Spanish Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic

Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 42: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 47: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 50: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Asia-Pacific

by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 59: Indian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 60: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ultra-Low Temperature

Freezers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 68: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 74: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Rest of

Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 86: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: The Middle East Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

Historic Market by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 95: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 107: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896459/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001