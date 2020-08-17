New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global TOC Analyzers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896444/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$538.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $267.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The TOC Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$267.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$223.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$242.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$335.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$145.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 183-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
TOC Analyzer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: TOC Analyzers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: TOC Analyzers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Software (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Software (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Services (Offering) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Online (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Online (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Laboratory (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Laboratory (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: High-Purity Water (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: High-Purity Water (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Wastewater Treatment (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Wastewater Treatment (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Surface Water (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Surface Water (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Industrial Process Water (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 20: Industrial Process Water (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Drinking Water (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Drinking Water (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Water for Injection (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: Water for Injection (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US TOC Analyzer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States TOC Analyzers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: United States TOC Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: United States TOC Analyzers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: United States TOC Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: United States TOC Analyzers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: TOC Analyzers Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian TOC Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: TOC Analyzers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2020 and 2027
Table 33: Canadian TOC Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: TOC Analyzers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 35: Canadian TOC Analyzers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Canadian TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for TOC Analyzers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Japanese TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Japanese Market for TOC Analyzers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 40: Japanese TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by Type:
2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for TOC
Analyzers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: TOC Analyzers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese TOC Analyzers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Chinese TOC Analyzers Market by Offering: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Chinese TOC Analyzers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Chinese TOC Analyzers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Chinese Demand for TOC Analyzers in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Chinese TOC Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European TOC Analyzer Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European TOC Analyzers Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: European TOC Analyzers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: European TOC Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020-2027
Table 52: European TOC Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: European TOC Analyzers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 54: European TOC Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European TOC Analyzers Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: European TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 57: TOC Analyzers Market in France by Offering: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: French TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: TOC Analyzers Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: French TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by Type:
2020 VS 2027
Table 61: TOC Analyzers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 63: TOC Analyzers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period
2020-2027
Table 64: German TOC Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: TOC Analyzers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 66: German TOC Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2020 VS 2027
Table 67: TOC Analyzers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: TOC Analyzers Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italian TOC Analyzers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Offering for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Italian TOC Analyzers Market by Offering: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 71: Italian TOC Analyzers Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Italian TOC Analyzers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for TOC Analyzers in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Italian TOC Analyzers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: United Kingdom Market for TOC Analyzers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 76: United Kingdom TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Market for TOC Analyzers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 78: United Kingdom TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for TOC
Analyzers in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: TOC Analyzers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe TOC Analyzers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020-2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe TOC Analyzers Market Share Breakdown
by Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe TOC Analyzers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe TOC Analyzers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe TOC Analyzers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: TOC Analyzers Market in Asia-Pacific by Offering:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Offering: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: TOC Analyzers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: TOC Analyzers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World TOC Analyzers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2020 to 2027
Table 94: TOC Analyzers Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2020 and 2027
Table 95: Rest of World TOC Analyzers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 96: TOC Analyzers Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 97: Rest of World TOC Analyzers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Rest of World TOC Analyzers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
