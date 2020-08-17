New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Teleradiology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896438/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. X-ray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.6% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Computed Tomography segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $896.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23% CAGR
The Teleradiology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$896.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.2% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.
Ultrasound Segment to Record 20.5% CAGR
In the global Ultrasound segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$634.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 22.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Teleradiology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Teleradiology Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Teleradiology Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Teleradiology Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: X-ray (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: X-ray (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: X-ray (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Computed Tomography (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Computed Tomography (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Computed Tomography (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Ultrasound (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Ultrasound (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Ultrasound (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Nuclear Imaging (Product Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Nuclear Imaging (Product Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Nuclear Imaging (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Product Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Teleradiology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Teleradiology Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Teleradiology Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Teleradiology Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Teleradiology Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Teleradiology Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Teleradiology Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Teleradiology: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Teleradiology Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Teleradiology Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Teleradiology Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Teleradiology Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Teleradiology Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Teleradiology Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Teleradiology Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Teleradiology Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Teleradiology Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Teleradiology Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 35: Teleradiology Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Teleradiology Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Teleradiology Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Teleradiology Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Teleradiology Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Teleradiology Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Teleradiology Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Teleradiology Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Teleradiology Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Teleradiology Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Teleradiology Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Teleradiology: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Teleradiology Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Teleradiology Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Teleradiology Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Spanish Teleradiology Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Teleradiology Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Teleradiology Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Teleradiology Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Teleradiology Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Teleradiology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Teleradiology Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Teleradiology Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Teleradiology Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Teleradiology Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Teleradiology Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Teleradiology Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Teleradiology Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Teleradiology Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Teleradiology Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 69: Teleradiology Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Teleradiology Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Teleradiology Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Teleradiology Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Teleradiology: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Teleradiology Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Teleradiology Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 77: Teleradiology Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Teleradiology Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Teleradiology Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Teleradiology Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Teleradiology Marketby Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Teleradiology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Teleradiology Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Teleradiology Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Teleradiology Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Teleradiology Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Teleradiology Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Teleradiology Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Teleradiology Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Teleradiology Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Teleradiology Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Teleradiology Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Teleradiology Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Teleradiology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Teleradiology Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Teleradiology Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Teleradiology Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: The Middle East Teleradiology Historic Marketby
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Teleradiology Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Teleradiology: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Teleradiology Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Teleradiology Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Teleradiology Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Teleradiology Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Teleradiology Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Teleradiology Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Teleradiology Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Teleradiology Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Teleradiology Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Teleradiology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Teleradiology Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Teleradiology Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Teleradiology Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Teleradiology Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Teleradiology Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Teleradiology Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: African Teleradiology Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
