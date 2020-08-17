SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As much of the state is enduring rolling power outages to ease demand on the electrical grid, California Water Service (Cal Water) is reassuring its customers that it is taking all possible steps to prevent any interruptions in water service due to the power outages.



The utility has been installing permanent generators at critical stations over recent years and has positioned additional, portable backup generators at key stations to keep water flowing if power is interrupted. Cal Water is also monitoring local water system levels and has activated its Emergency Operations Center to help mobilize extra personnel needed to support any district.

Because delivering water requires a significant amount of electricity, Cal Water is also urging customers to conserve water during this time to lower demand on the electrical grid. Cal Water will continue to reach out directly to customers in affected areas of any important water system updates related to the power outages.

“Water systems rely on power to deliver water to our customers; however, we are doing everything we can to prevent any temporary water service interruptions caused by power outages,” said Marty Kropelnicki, President and CEO. “And, by working together and reducing our water use, we can all help ease the strain on the electrical grid and reduce the impact to our communities.”

California Water Service serves approximately 2 million people through 489,600 customer connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. For more information, visit www.calwater.com .

Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434