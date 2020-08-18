New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rapid Tests Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896324/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PCR-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Immunoassay-based segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Rapid Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Chromatography-based Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Chromatography-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 395-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ALS Ltd.

AsureQuality Ltd.

Bureau Veritas SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Genetic ID NA, Inc.

Intertek Group PLC

Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Omic USA Inc.

Romer Labs, Inc.

SGS SA

Tuv Sud AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896324/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rapid Test Market (Services) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Rapid Tests Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Rapid Tests Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Rapid Tests Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: PCR-based (Technology) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: PCR-based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: PCR-based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Immunoassay-based (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Immunoassay-based (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Immunoassay-based (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Chromatography-based (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Chromatography-based (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Chromatography-based (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Spectroscopy-based (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Spectroscopy-based (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Spectroscopy-based (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pathogens (Contaminant) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Pathogens (Contaminant) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Pathogens (Contaminant) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Meat Speciation (Contaminant) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Meat Speciation (Contaminant) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Meat Speciation (Contaminant) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: GMO (Contaminant) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: GMO (Contaminant) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: GMO (Contaminant) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Allergens (Contaminant) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Allergens (Contaminant) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Allergens (Contaminant) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Pesticides (Contaminant) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Pesticides (Contaminant) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Pesticides (Contaminant) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Mycotoxin (Contaminant) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Mycotoxin (Contaminant) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Mycotoxin (Contaminant) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Contaminants (Contaminant) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 35: Other Contaminants (Contaminant) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Other Contaminants (Contaminant) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Meat & Seafood Products (Food Tested) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Meat & Seafood Products (Food Tested) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Meat & Seafood Products (Food Tested) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 40: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 41: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 42: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 43: Processed Foods (Food Tested) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Processed Foods (Food Tested) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 45: Processed Foods (Food Tested) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 46: Fruits & Vegetables (Food Tested) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Fruits & Vegetables (Food Tested) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 48: Fruits & Vegetables (Food Tested) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 49: Crops (Food Tested) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Crops (Food Tested) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 51: Crops (Food Tested) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 54: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: Rapid Tests Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: United States Rapid Tests Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: United States Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: United States Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Rapid Tests Market in the United States by

Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 60: United States Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: United States Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Rapid Tests Market in the United States by Food

Tested: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 63: United States Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 64: Rapid Tests Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: Rapid Tests Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Canadian Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Canadian Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Canadian Rapid Tests Historic Market Review by

Contaminant in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 69: Rapid Tests Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Canadian Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Canadian Rapid Tests Historic Market Review by Food

Tested in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 72: Rapid Tests Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Rapid Tests

Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: Rapid Tests Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Rapid Tests Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Market for Rapid Tests: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Contaminant for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Rapid Tests Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Contaminant for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Japanese Rapid Tests Market Share Analysis by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Japanese Market for Rapid Tests: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Rapid Tests Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Japanese Rapid Tests Market Share Analysis by Food

Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 82: Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: Chinese Rapid Tests Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: Rapid Tests Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Chinese Rapid Tests Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Rapid Tests Market by Contaminant: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Chinese Rapid Tests Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Food Tested for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Rapid Tests Market by Food Tested: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Rapid Test Market (Services) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 91: European Rapid Tests Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rapid Tests Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: European Rapid Tests Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Rapid Tests Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: European Rapid Tests Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Rapid Tests Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: European Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2020-2027



Table 98: Rapid Tests Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: European Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: European Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020-2027



Table 101: Rapid Tests Market in Europe in US$ Million by Food

Tested: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: European Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by Food

Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 103: French Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 104: French Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rapid Tests Market in France by Contaminant:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: French Rapid Tests Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Rapid Tests Market Share Analysis by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rapid Tests Market in France by Food Tested:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: French Rapid Tests Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Rapid Tests Market Share Analysis by Food

Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 112: German Rapid Tests Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: Rapid Tests Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: German Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Rapid Tests Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: German Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 117: German Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Rapid Tests Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 120: German Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by Food

Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 121: Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: Italian Rapid Tests Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 123: Rapid Tests Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Italian Rapid Tests Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 126: Italian Rapid Tests Market by Contaminant:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Italian Rapid Tests Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Food Tested for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian Rapid Tests Market by Food Tested:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 130: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Rapid

Tests Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 131: Rapid Tests Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 132: United Kingdom Rapid Tests Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Rapid Tests: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Contaminant for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Rapid Tests Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: United Kingdom Rapid Tests Market Share Analysis by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Rapid Tests: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Rapid Tests Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: United Kingdom Rapid Tests Market Share Analysis by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 139: Rapid Tests Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 140: Rapid Tests Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Spanish Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Spanish Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Spanish Rapid Tests Historic Market Review by

Contaminant in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 144: Rapid Tests Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Spanish Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Spanish Rapid Tests Historic Market Review by Food

Tested in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 147: Rapid Tests Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 148: Rapid Tests Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 149: Russian Rapid Tests Market Retrospective Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 150: Russian Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Russian Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Rapid Tests Market in Russia by Contaminant:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 153: Russian Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Russian Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Rapid Tests Market in Russia by Food Tested:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Russian Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by Food

Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 157: Rest of Europe Rapid Tests Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 158: Rest of Europe Rapid Tests Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 159: Rapid Tests Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: Rest of Europe Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2020-2027



Table 161: Rapid Tests Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Europe Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Europe Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020-2027



Table 164: Rapid Tests Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Europe Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 166: Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Rapid Tests Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 170: Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 171: Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rapid Tests Market in Asia-Pacific by Contaminant:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 173: Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 174: Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Market Share Analysis by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rapid Tests Market in Asia-Pacific by Food Tested:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 176: Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 177: Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Market Share Analysis by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 178: Australian Rapid Tests Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 179: Rapid Tests Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Australian Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rapid Tests Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Australian Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 183: Australian Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rapid Tests Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Australian Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 186: Australian Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 187: Rapid Tests Market Analysis in India in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 188: Rapid Tests Market in India: Historic Review in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Indian Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Indian Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Indian Rapid Tests Historic Market Review by

Contaminant in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 192: Rapid Tests Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Indian Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Indian Rapid Tests Historic Market Review by Food

Tested in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rapid Tests Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 196: Rapid Tests Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: South Korean Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rapid Tests Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Rapid Tests Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: South Korean Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rapid Tests Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rapid Tests Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: South Korean Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rapid Tests Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Rapid Tests Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 206: Rapid Tests Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rapid Tests: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Contaminant

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rapid Tests Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Market Share

Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rapid Tests: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rapid Tests Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period

2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rapid Tests Market Share

Analysis by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 214: Latin American Rapid Tests Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 215: Rapid Tests Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 216: Latin American Rapid Tests Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 217: Rapid Tests Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin

America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 218: Latin American Rapid Tests Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 219: Rapid Tests Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 220: Latin American Rapid Tests Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 222: Latin American Rapid Tests Market by Contaminant:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 223: Latin American Rapid Tests Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 225: Latin American Rapid Tests Market by Food Tested:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 226: Argentinean Rapid Tests Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 227: Argentinean Rapid Tests Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 228: Rapid Tests Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 229: Argentinean Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2020-2027



Table 230: Rapid Tests Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 231: Argentinean Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Argentinean Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020-2027



Table 233: Rapid Tests Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 234: Argentinean Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 235: Brazilian Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 236: Brazilian Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 237: Brazilian Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rapid Tests Market in Brazil by Contaminant:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 239: Brazilian Rapid Tests Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 240: Brazilian Rapid Tests Market Share Analysis by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rapid Tests Market in Brazil by Food Tested:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 242: Brazilian Rapid Tests Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 243: Brazilian Rapid Tests Market Share Analysis by Food

Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 244: Mexican Rapid Tests Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 245: Rapid Tests Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective

by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 246: Mexican Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Rapid Tests Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 248: Mexican Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 249: Mexican Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Rapid Tests Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Mexican Rapid Tests Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Food Tested: 2012-2019



Table 252: Mexican Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown by Food

Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 253: Rapid Tests Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin

America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 254: Rest of Latin America Rapid Tests Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 255: Rest of Latin America Rapid Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Rest of Latin America Rapid Tests Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 257: Rapid Tests Market in Rest of Latin America by

Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 258: Rest of Latin America Rapid Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Rest of Latin America Rapid Tests Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 260: Rapid Tests Market in Rest of Latin America by Food

Tested: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 261: Rest of Latin America Rapid Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Food Tested: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 262: The Middle East Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 263: Rapid Tests Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 264: The Middle East Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 265: The Middle East Rapid Tests Market Analysis in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 266: Rapid Tests Market in the Middle East: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 267: The Middle East Rapid Tests Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 268: The Middle East Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 269: The Middle East Rapid Tests Historic Market by

Contaminant in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 270: Rapid Tests Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 271: The Middle East Rapid Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2020 to 2027



Table 272: The Middle East Rapid Tests Historic Market by Food

Tested in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 273: Rapid Tests Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 274: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Rapid Tests

Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 275: Rapid Tests Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896324/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001