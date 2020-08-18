New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Alternatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896308/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plant Protein, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mycoprotein segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Protein Alternatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Algal Protein Segment to Record 4.7% CAGR
In the global Algal Protein segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$296.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$396.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$980.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Protein Alternatives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Protein Alternatives Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Protein Alternatives Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Protein Alternatives Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Plant Protein (Source Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Plant Protein (Source Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Plant Protein (Source Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mycoprotein (Source Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Mycoprotein (Source Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Mycoprotein (Source Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Algal Protein (Source Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Algal Protein (Source Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Algal Protein (Source Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Insect Protein (Source Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Insect Protein (Source Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Insect Protein (Source Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Animal Protein (Source Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Animal Protein (Source Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Animal Protein (Source Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Source Types (Source Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Other Source Types (Source Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Source Types (Source Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Food & Beverage (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Dietry Supplements (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Dietry Supplements (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Dietry Supplements (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Protein Alternatives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Protein Alternatives Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Protein Alternatives Market in the United States by
Source Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Protein Alternatives Market Share
Breakdown by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Protein Alternatives Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Protein Alternatives Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Protein Alternatives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Protein Alternatives Historic Market Review
by Source Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Protein Alternatives Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Canadian Protein Alternatives Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Protein Alternatives Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Protein Alternatives Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Protein Alternatives: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Protein Alternatives Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Protein Alternatives Market Share Analysis
by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Protein
Alternatives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Protein Alternatives Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Protein Alternatives Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Protein Alternatives Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Source Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Protein Alternatives Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Protein Alternatives Market by Source Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Protein Alternatives in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Protein Alternatives Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Protein Alternatives Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Protein Alternatives Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Protein Alternatives Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Protein Alternatives Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Protein Alternatives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Protein Alternatives Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Source Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown
by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Protein Alternatives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Protein Alternatives Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Protein Alternatives Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Protein Alternatives Market in France by Source Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Protein Alternatives Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Protein Alternatives Market Share Analysis by
Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Protein Alternatives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Protein Alternatives Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Protein Alternatives Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Protein Alternatives Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Protein Alternatives Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown by
Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Protein Alternatives Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Protein Alternatives Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Protein Alternatives Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Protein Alternatives Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Source Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Protein Alternatives Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Protein Alternatives Market by Source Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Protein Alternatives in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Protein Alternatives Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Protein Alternatives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Protein Alternatives Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Protein Alternatives Market Share
Analysis by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Protein Alternatives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Protein Alternatives Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Protein Alternatives Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Protein Alternatives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Protein Alternatives Historic Market Review
by Source Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Protein Alternatives Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 91: Spanish Protein Alternatives Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Protein Alternatives Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Protein Alternatives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Protein Alternatives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Protein Alternatives Market in Russia by Source Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown
by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Protein Alternatives Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Protein Alternatives Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Protein Alternatives Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Protein Alternatives Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Source Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Protein Alternatives Market Share
Breakdown by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Protein Alternatives Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Protein Alternatives Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Protein Alternatives Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Protein Alternatives Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Protein Alternatives Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Protein Alternatives Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Protein Alternatives Market in Asia-Pacific by
Source Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Protein Alternatives Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Protein Alternatives Market Share
Analysis by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Protein Alternatives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Protein Alternatives Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Protein Alternatives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Protein Alternatives Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Protein Alternatives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Protein Alternatives Market Share
Breakdown by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Protein Alternatives Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Protein Alternatives Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Protein Alternatives Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Protein Alternatives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Protein Alternatives Historic Market Review
by Source Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Protein Alternatives Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Source Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 124: Indian Protein Alternatives Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Protein Alternatives Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Protein Alternatives Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Protein Alternatives Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Protein Alternatives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Protein Alternatives Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Protein Alternatives Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Protein Alternatives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Protein Alternatives Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Protein
Alternatives: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Source Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Protein Alternatives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protein Alternatives Market
Share Analysis by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Protein Alternatives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protein Alternatives Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Protein Alternatives Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Protein Alternatives Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Protein Alternatives Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Protein Alternatives Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Protein Alternatives Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Protein Alternatives Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Protein Alternatives Market by Source
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Protein Alternatives in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Protein Alternatives Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Protein Alternatives Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Protein Alternatives Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Protein Alternatives Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Source Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Protein Alternatives Market Share
Breakdown by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Protein Alternatives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Protein Alternatives Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Protein Alternatives Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Protein Alternatives Market in Brazil by Source
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Protein Alternatives Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Protein Alternatives Market Share Analysis
by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Protein Alternatives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Protein Alternatives Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Protein Alternatives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Protein Alternatives Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Protein Alternatives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown
by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Protein Alternatives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Protein Alternatives Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Protein Alternatives Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Protein Alternatives Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: Protein Alternatives Market in Rest of Latin America
by Source Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Protein Alternatives Market
Share Breakdown by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Protein Alternatives Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Protein Alternatives Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 171: Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Protein Alternatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 173: Protein Alternatives Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Protein Alternatives Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Protein Alternatives Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: The Middle East Protein Alternatives Historic Market
by Source Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Protein Alternatives Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Protein Alternatives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 179: Protein Alternatives Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Protein Alternatives Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Protein Alternatives: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Protein Alternatives Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Protein Alternatives Market Share Analysis
by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Protein
Alternatives in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Protein Alternatives Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Protein Alternatives Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Protein Alternatives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Protein Alternatives Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Source Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown
by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Protein Alternatives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 191: Protein Alternatives Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Protein Alternatives Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Protein Alternatives Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Source Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Protein Alternatives Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Protein Alternatives Market by Source
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Protein Alternatives in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Protein Alternatives Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Protein Alternatives Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Protein Alternatives Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Source Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Protein Alternatives Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Protein Alternatives Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Protein Alternatives Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Protein Alternatives Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Protein Alternatives Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Protein Alternatives Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Source Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Protein Alternatives Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Protein Alternatives Market
Share Breakdown by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Protein Alternatives Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Protein Alternatives Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Protein Alternatives Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Protein Alternatives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Source Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Protein Alternatives Market in Africa by Source
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown
by Source Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Protein Alternatives Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Protein Alternatives Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: Protein Alternatives Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
