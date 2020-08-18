New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Banks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896300/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. up to 3,000 mAh, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.6% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3,001 mAh

8,000 mAh segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR



The Power Banks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.



8001 mAh-20,000 mAh Segment to Record 18.9% CAGR



In the global 8001 mAh-20,000 mAh segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 20.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.

Anker Innovations Ltd.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.

Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Oneplus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Portronics Digital Pvt., Ltd.

Ravpower Inc.

Sony Corporation

UIMI Tech.

Unu Electronics Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896300/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Bank Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Power Banks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Power Banks Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: up to 3,000 mAh (Capacity) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: up to 3,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: 3,001 mAh- 8,000 mAh (Capacity) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: 3,001 mAh- 8,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: 8001 mAh-20,000 mAh (Capacity) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: 8001 mAh-20,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: above 20,000 mAh (Capacity) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: above 20,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Electric (Energy Source) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Electric (Energy Source) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Solar (Energy Source) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Solar (Energy Source) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Lithium Ion (Battery) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Lithium Ion (Battery) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Lithium Polymer (Battery) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Lithium Polymer (Battery) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Power Bank Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Power Banks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: United States Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: United States Power Banks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: United States Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: United States Power Banks Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: United States Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Power Banks Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Canadian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Power Banks Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2020 and 2027



Table 29: Canadian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Power Banks Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Japanese Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: Japanese Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Japanese Power Banks Market Share Analysis by Energy

Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: Japanese Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Japanese Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Chinese Power Banks Market by Capacity: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 39: Chinese Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Energy Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 40: Chinese Power Banks Market by Energy Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 41: Chinese Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Battery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: Chinese Power Banks Market by Battery: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Power Bank Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Power Banks Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 44: European Power Banks Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: European Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 46: European Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 47: European Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020-2027



Table 48: European Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Battery: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 51: Power Banks Market in France by Capacity: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 52: French Power Banks Market Share Analysis by Capacity:

2020 VS 2027



Table 53: Power Banks Market in France by Energy Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 54: French Power Banks Market Share Analysis by Energy

Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Power Banks Market in France by Battery: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Power Banks Market Share Analysis by Battery:

2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 57: Power Banks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period

2020-2027



Table 58: German Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Power Banks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 60: German Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Power Banks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: German Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Battery:

2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 63: Italian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 64: Italian Power Banks Market by Capacity: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 65: Italian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Energy Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 66: Italian Power Banks Market by Energy Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 67: Italian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Battery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian Power Banks Market by Battery: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 72: United Kingdom Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 75: Spanish Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 76: Power Banks Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2020 and 2027



Table 77: Spanish Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 78: Power Banks Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2020 and 2027



Table 79: Spanish Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Power Banks Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2020 and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 81: Russian Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 82: Russian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Russian Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 84: Russian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Russian Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Russian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020-2027



Table 90: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 95: Power Banks Market in Asia-Pacific by Capacity:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Power Banks Market in Asia-Pacific by Energy Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Power Banks Market in Asia-Pacific by Battery:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 101: Power Banks Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 102: Australian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Power Banks Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 105: Power Banks Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 106: Australian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 107: Indian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 108: Power Banks Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2020 and 2027



Table 109: Indian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Power Banks Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2020 and 2027



Table 111: Indian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027



Table 112: Power Banks Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2020 and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 113: Power Banks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 114: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Power Banks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 117: Power Banks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 118: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Battery: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Banks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share

Analysis by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Banks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share

Analysis by Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Banks: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share

Analysis by Battery: 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 125: Latin American Power Banks Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 126: Latin American Power Banks Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 127: Latin American Power Banks Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Latin American Power Banks Market by Capacity:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 129: Latin American Power Banks Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Energy Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 130: Latin American Power Banks Market by Energy Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 131: Latin American Power Banks Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Battery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 132: Latin American Power Banks Market by Battery:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Power Banks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 134: Argentinean Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 135: Argentinean Power Banks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020-2027



Table 136: Argentinean Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 137: Argentinean Power Banks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery: 2020-2027



Table 138: Argentinean Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 139: Power Banks Market in Brazil by Capacity: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Brazilian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 141: Power Banks Market in Brazil by Energy Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 142: Brazilian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 143: Power Banks Market in Brazil by Battery: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 144: Brazilian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 145: Power Banks Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Mexican Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 147: Power Banks Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 148: Mexican Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 149: Power Banks Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the Period

2020-2027



Table 150: Mexican Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Share

Breakdown by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 153: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 154: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Share

Breakdown by Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 155: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Share

Breakdown by Battery: 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Power Banks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 158: The Middle East Power Banks Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027



Table 159: The Middle East Power Banks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 160: Power Banks Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2020 and 2027



Table 161: The Middle East Power Banks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 162: Power Banks Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2020 and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Power Banks Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Power Banks Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2020 and 2027



IRAN

Table 165: Iranian Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 166: Iranian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 167: Iranian Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 168: Iranian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by Energy

Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Iranian Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Iranian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 171: Israeli Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027



Table 172: Israeli Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 173: Israeli Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020-2027



Table 174: Israeli Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Israeli Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Battery: 2020-2027



Table 176: Israeli Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 177: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 178: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market by Capacity:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 179: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Energy Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 180: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market by Energy Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 181: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Battery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market by Battery:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 183: Power Banks Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Capacity for the Period 2020-2027



Table 184: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 185: Power Banks Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Energy Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 186: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Power Banks Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Battery for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Battery: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 189: Power Banks Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 190: Rest of Middle East Power Banks Market Share

Breakdown by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 191: Power Banks Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy

Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 192: Rest of Middle East Power Banks Market Share

Breakdown by Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Power Banks Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Power Banks Market Share

Breakdown by Battery: 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 195: African Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027



Table 196: African Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Capacity: 2020 VS 2027



Table 197: African Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 198: African Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy

Source: 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: African Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: African Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by

Battery: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 63

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896300/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001