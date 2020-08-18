New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Banks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896300/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. up to 3,000 mAh, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.6% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3,001 mAh
8,000 mAh segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR

The Power Banks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.

8001 mAh-20,000 mAh Segment to Record 18.9% CAGR

In the global 8001 mAh-20,000 mAh segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 20.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Anker Innovations Ltd.
  • ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
  • Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Oneplus Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Portronics Digital Pvt., Ltd.
  • Ravpower Inc.
  • Sony Corporation
  • UIMI Tech.
  • Unu Electronics Inc.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power Bank Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 63
