New York, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Banks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896300/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. up to 3,000 mAh, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.6% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3,001 mAh
8,000 mAh segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR
The Power Banks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.
8001 mAh-20,000 mAh Segment to Record 18.9% CAGR
In the global 8001 mAh-20,000 mAh segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 20.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896300/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power Bank Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Power Banks Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Power Banks Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: up to 3,000 mAh (Capacity) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: up to 3,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: 3,001 mAh- 8,000 mAh (Capacity) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: 3,001 mAh- 8,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: 8001 mAh-20,000 mAh (Capacity) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: 8001 mAh-20,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: above 20,000 mAh (Capacity) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: above 20,000 mAh (Capacity) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Electric (Energy Source) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Electric (Energy Source) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Solar (Energy Source) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Solar (Energy Source) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Lithium Ion (Battery) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Lithium Ion (Battery) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Lithium Polymer (Battery) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Lithium Polymer (Battery) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Power Bank Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Power Banks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: United States Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Power Banks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: United States Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States Power Banks Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: United States Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Power Banks Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Canadian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Power Banks Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Canadian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Power Banks Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Japanese Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Japanese Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Japanese Power Banks Market Share Analysis by Energy
Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Japanese Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 36: Japanese Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Power Banks Market by Capacity: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Chinese Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Energy Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: Chinese Power Banks Market by Energy Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 41: Chinese Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Battery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Chinese Power Banks Market by Battery: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Power Bank Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Power Banks Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Power Banks Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: European Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027
Table 46: European Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: European Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020-2027
Table 48: European Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy
Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Battery: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 51: Power Banks Market in France by Capacity: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: French Power Banks Market Share Analysis by Capacity:
2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Power Banks Market in France by Energy Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 54: French Power Banks Market Share Analysis by Energy
Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Power Banks Market in France by Battery: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Power Banks Market Share Analysis by Battery:
2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 57: Power Banks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period
2020-2027
Table 58: German Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Power Banks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 60: German Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy
Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Power Banks Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Battery:
2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 63: Italian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 64: Italian Power Banks Market by Capacity: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: Italian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Energy Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: Italian Power Banks Market by Energy Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: Italian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Battery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian Power Banks Market by Battery: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: United Kingdom Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 75: Spanish Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 76: Power Banks Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2020 and 2027
Table 77: Spanish Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 78: Power Banks Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2020 and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Power Banks Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2020 and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 81: Russian Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 82: Russian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Russian Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 84: Russian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy
Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Russian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 87: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020-2027
Table 90: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 95: Power Banks Market in Asia-Pacific by Capacity:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Power Banks Market in Asia-Pacific by Energy Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 99: Power Banks Market in Asia-Pacific by Battery:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 101: Power Banks Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 102: Australian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Power Banks Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 105: Power Banks Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 106: Australian Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 107: Indian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 108: Power Banks Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2020 and 2027
Table 109: Indian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Power Banks Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2020 and 2027
Table 111: Indian Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027
Table 112: Power Banks Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2020 and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: Power Banks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 114: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Power Banks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 117: Power Banks Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 118: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Battery: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Banks: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share
Analysis by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Banks: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share
Analysis by Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Banks: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Banks Market Share
Analysis by Battery: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 125: Latin American Power Banks Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 126: Latin American Power Banks Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 127: Latin American Power Banks Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Latin American Power Banks Market by Capacity:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 129: Latin American Power Banks Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Energy Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 130: Latin American Power Banks Market by Energy Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 131: Latin American Power Banks Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Battery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 132: Latin American Power Banks Market by Battery:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Power Banks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027
Table 134: Argentinean Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 135: Argentinean Power Banks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020-2027
Table 136: Argentinean Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 137: Argentinean Power Banks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery: 2020-2027
Table 138: Argentinean Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 139: Power Banks Market in Brazil by Capacity: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Brazilian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 141: Power Banks Market in Brazil by Energy Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 142: Brazilian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 143: Power Banks Market in Brazil by Battery: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 144: Brazilian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 145: Power Banks Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Mexican Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 147: Power Banks Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 148: Mexican Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy
Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 149: Power Banks Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for the Period
2020-2027
Table 150: Mexican Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Share
Breakdown by Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 155: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Power Banks Market Share
Breakdown by Battery: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Power Banks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 158: The Middle East Power Banks Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 159: The Middle East Power Banks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 160: Power Banks Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Capacity for 2020 and 2027
Table 161: The Middle East Power Banks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 162: Power Banks Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Energy Source for 2020 and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Power Banks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Power Banks Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery for 2020 and 2027
IRAN
Table 165: Iranian Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Capacity for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 166: Iranian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 167: Iranian Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Energy Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 168: Iranian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by Energy
Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Iranian Market for Power Banks: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Iranian Power Banks Market Share Analysis by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 171: Israeli Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020-2027
Table 172: Israeli Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 173: Israeli Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020-2027
Table 174: Israeli Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy
Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Israeli Power Banks Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Battery: 2020-2027
Table 176: Israeli Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 177: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market by Capacity:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 179: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Energy Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market by Energy Source:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Battery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Saudi Arabian Power Banks Market by Battery:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 183: Power Banks Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Capacity for the Period 2020-2027
Table 184: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 185: Power Banks Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Energy Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 186: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Power Banks Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Battery for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Power Banks Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Battery: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 189: Power Banks Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Capacity
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 190: Rest of Middle East Power Banks Market Share
Breakdown by Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 191: Power Banks Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Energy
Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Power Banks Market Share
Breakdown by Energy Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Power Banks Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Power Banks Market Share
Breakdown by Battery: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 195: African Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Capacity: 2020 to 2027
Table 196: African Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Capacity: 2020 VS 2027
Table 197: African Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Energy Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 198: African Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by Energy
Source: 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: African Power Banks Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Battery: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: African Power Banks Market Share Breakdown by
Battery: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 63
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896300/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: