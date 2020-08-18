New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IT Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896254/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Government, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$139.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $92.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The IT Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$92.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Telecom Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR



In the global Telecom segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$43.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 200-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture PLC

AMDOCS Ltd.

Capgemini SE

CBRE Group, Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

NCR Corporation

Sodexo Group

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Wipro Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

IT Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: IT Outsourcing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: IT Outsourcing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: IT Outsourcing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Government (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Government (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Government (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: BFSI (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Telecom (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Telecom (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Manufacturing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Manufacturing (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Energy (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Energy (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Energy (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US IT Outsourcing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States IT Outsourcing Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: IT Outsourcing Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: IT Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian IT Outsourcing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: IT Outsourcing Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IT

Outsourcing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese IT Outsourcing Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: IT Outsourcing Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for IT Outsourcing in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: IT Outsourcing Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese IT Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European IT Outsourcing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European IT Outsourcing Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: IT Outsourcing Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: European IT Outsourcing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: European IT Outsourcing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 41: IT Outsourcing Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: IT Outsourcing Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 44: French IT Outsourcing Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: French IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: IT Outsourcing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: German IT Outsourcing Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: IT Outsourcing Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Demand for IT Outsourcing in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: IT Outsourcing Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Italian IT Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IT

Outsourcing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom IT Outsourcing Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: IT Outsourcing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish IT Outsourcing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: IT Outsourcing Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 57: Spanish IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian IT Outsourcing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: IT Outsourcing Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 60: IT Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe IT Outsourcing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: IT Outsourcing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Rest of Europe IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific IT Outsourcing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: IT Outsourcing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: IT Outsourcing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific IT Outsourcing Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Asia-Pacific IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 70: IT Outsourcing Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Australian IT Outsourcing Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: IT Outsourcing Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 73: Indian IT Outsourcing Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: IT Outsourcing Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 75: Indian IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: IT Outsourcing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: South Korean IT Outsourcing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: IT Outsourcing Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for IT Outsourcing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific IT Outsourcing Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: IT Outsourcing Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American IT Outsourcing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 83: IT Outsourcing Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American IT Outsourcing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Latin American Demand for IT Outsourcing in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: IT Outsourcing Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Latin American IT Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean IT Outsourcing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: IT Outsourcing Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Argentinean IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 91: IT Outsourcing Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Brazilian IT Outsourcing Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Brazilian IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 94: IT Outsourcing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Mexican IT Outsourcing Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: IT Outsourcing Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America IT Outsourcing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: IT Outsourcing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: IT Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East IT Outsourcing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: IT Outsourcing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East IT Outsourcing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: The Middle East IT Outsourcing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: IT Outsourcing Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 105: The Middle East IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IT

Outsourcing in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Iranian IT Outsourcing Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: IT Outsourcing Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli IT Outsourcing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: IT Outsourcing Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Israeli IT Outsourcing Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian Demand for IT Outsourcing in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: IT Outsourcing Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Saudi Arabian IT Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: IT Outsourcing Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: United Arab Emirates IT Outsourcing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: IT Outsourcing Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: IT Outsourcing Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Rest of Middle East IT Outsourcing Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: IT Outsourcing Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 121: African IT Outsourcing Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: IT Outsourcing Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: IT Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

