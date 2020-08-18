The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 12 and 13 August 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 89.29 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 67 1,746 Rolf Jarle Brøske 67 10,069 Tomm Bøyesen 67 6,108 Kjell Fordal 67 246,168 Vegard Helland 67 35,058 Kjersti Hønstad 67 4,770 Jan-Frode Janson 67 40,145 Unni Larsen 67 1,095 Inge Lindseth 67 8,769 Oddny Lysberg 67 1,706 Nelly Maske 67 20,999 Ola Neråsen 67 42,620 Arne Nypan 67 26,554 Margrethe L. Resellmo 17 469 Berit Rustad 67 3,831 Camilla Stang 17 469 Christina Straub 17 723 Hans Tronstad 67 1,751

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 17 August 2020

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.