New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Sorters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896249/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Camera, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laser segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $520.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Optical Sorters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$520.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$695.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
NIR Sorter Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global NIR Sorter segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$369.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$554.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$474.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 385-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896249/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Optical Sorter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Optical Sorters Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Optical Sorters Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Optical Sorters Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Camera (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Camera (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Camera (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Laser (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Laser (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Laser (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: NIR Sorter (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: NIR Sorter (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: NIR Sorter (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Hyperspectral Camera & Combined Sorters (Type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Hyperspectral Camera & Combined Sorters (Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Hyperspectral Camera & Combined Sorters (Type) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Belt (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Belt (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Belt (Platform) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Freefall (Platform) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Freefall (Platform) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Freefall (Platform) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Lane (Platform) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Lane (Platform) Global Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Lane (Platform) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Hybrid (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Hybrid (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Hybrid (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Food (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Food (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Food (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Recycling (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Recycling (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Recycling (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Mining (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Mining (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Mining (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Optical Sorter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Optical Sorters Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Optical Sorters Market in US$ Thousand in the United
States by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 41: United States Optical Sorters Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown
by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Optical Sorters Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Optical Sorters Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Optical Sorters Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Optical Sorters Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Optical Sorters Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 50: Optical Sorters Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Canadian Optical Sorters Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Optical Sorters Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Optical Sorters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Optical Sorters Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Optical
Sorters Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 59: Optical Sorters Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by
Platform: 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Optical Sorters Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical
Sorters in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Optical Sorters Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Optical Sorters Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Optical Sorters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Optical Sorters Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Optical Sorters Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Optical Sorters Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 68: Chinese Optical Sorters Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 69: Optical Sorters Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Optical Sorters in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Optical Sorters Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Optical Sorter Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Optical Sorters Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Optical Sorters Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Optical Sorters Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Optical Sorters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Optical Sorters Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 80: European Optical Sorters Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 81: Optical Sorters Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: European Optical Sorters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Optical Sorters Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Optical Sorters Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: French Optical Sorters Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: French Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Optical Sorters Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Optical Sorters Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Optical Sorters Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Optical Sorters Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Optical Sorters Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: German Optical Sorters Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 98: Optical Sorters Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: German Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Optical Sorters Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Optical Sorters Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Optical Sorters Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Optical Sorters Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Optical Sorters Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Optical Sorters Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Optical Sorters Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 107: Italian Optical Sorters Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 108: Optical Sorters Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Optical Sorters in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Optical Sorters Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Optical Sorters: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Optical Sorters Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Optical Sorters Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 116: Optical Sorters Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Optical Sorters Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Optical Sorters in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Optical Sorters Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Optical Sorters Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Optical Sorters Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Optical Sorters Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Optical Sorters Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 125: Optical Sorters Market in Spain: Historic Review in
US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Spanish Optical Sorters Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Optical Sorters Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Optical Sorters Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Optical Sorters Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by
Platform: 2020-2027
Table 134: Russian Optical Sorters Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Optical Sorters Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Optical Sorters Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 138: Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Optical Sorters Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Optical Sorters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Optical Sorters Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 143: Rest of Europe Optical Sorters Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 144: Optical Sorters Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Optical Sorters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Optical Sorters Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 149: Optical Sorters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Optical Sorters Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Optical Sorters Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Optical Sorters Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Optical Sorters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Australian Optical Sorters Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 164: Optical Sorters Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Optical Sorters Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Optical Sorters Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Optical Sorters Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Optical Sorters Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Optical Sorters Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Optical Sorters Market Analysis in India in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 173: Optical Sorters Market in India: Historic Review in
US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Indian Optical Sorters Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Optical Sorters Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Optical Sorters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Optical Sorters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Optical Sorters Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Optical Sorters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Optical Sorters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 183: Optical Sorters Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Optical Sorters Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Optical Sorters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Optical Sorters Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Optical Sorters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Optical Sorters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Optical Sorters Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 191: Optical Sorters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Optical Sorters in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Sorters Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Optical Sorters Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Optical Sorters Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 197: Optical Sorters Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Optical Sorters Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Optical Sorters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Optical Sorters Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Optical Sorters Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Optical Sorters Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 203: Latin American Optical Sorters Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 204: Optical Sorters Market in Latin America : Percentage
Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Optical Sorters in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Optical Sorters Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Optical Sorters Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 209: Optical Sorters Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Optical Sorters Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 212: Argentinean Optical Sorters Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 213: Optical Sorters Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Optical Sorters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 215: Optical Sorters Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 217: Optical Sorters Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Optical Sorters Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Brazilian Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Optical Sorters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Optical Sorters Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Optical Sorters Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 226: Optical Sorters Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Optical Sorters Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Mexican Optical Sorters Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 230: Optical Sorters Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Platform in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Optical Sorters Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Optical Sorters Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 234: Optical Sorters Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Optical Sorters Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: Optical Sorters Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Optical Sorters Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Optical Sorters Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of
Latin America by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 239: Rest of Latin America Optical Sorters Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Optical Sorters Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Optical Sorters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Optical Sorters Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 243: Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 245: Optical Sorters Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Optical Sorters Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: The Middle East Optical Sorters Historic Market by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 249: Optical Sorters Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 250: The Middle East Optical Sorters Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 251: Optical Sorters Market in the Middle East: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Platform for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: The Middle East Optical Sorters Market Share
Breakdown by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Optical Sorters Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 254: Optical Sorters Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 255: The Middle East Optical Sorters Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Market for Optical Sorters: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 257: Optical Sorters Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Iranian Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Optical
Sorters Market in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 260: Optical Sorters Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by
Platform: 2012-2019
Table 261: Iranian Optical Sorters Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical
Sorters in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 263: Iranian Optical Sorters Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 264: Optical Sorters Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 265: Israeli Optical Sorters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 266: Optical Sorters Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 267: Israeli Optical Sorters Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 268: Israeli Optical Sorters Market Assessment in US$
Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 269: Israeli Optical Sorters Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Table 270: Optical Sorters Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 271: Israeli Optical Sorters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 272: Optical Sorters Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 273: Israeli Optical Sorters Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 274: Saudi Arabian Optical Sorters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 275: Optical Sorters Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 276: Saudi Arabian Optical Sorters Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 277: Optical Sorters Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2020-2027
Table 278: Saudi Arabian Optical Sorters Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Platform: 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896249/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: