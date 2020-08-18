Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Aqua Bio Technology ASA (the "Company") on
17 August 2020 regarding, inter alia, a conditional private placement for gross proceeds of NOK 10.5 million (the "Private Placement") at a fixed subscription price of NOK 5 per new share (the "New Shares"), and a private placement for gross proceeds of NOK 2.13 million in a conditional private placement directed towards new key employees and two board members (the "New Shares II") at a subscription price of NOK 5 per New Share II.
The Private Placement was guaranteed and was fully subscribed, and the application period ended on 18 August 2020 at 08:00 CEST.
The Company's board of directors (the "Board") has now allocated the New Shares in the Private Placement and the New Shares II in the Private Placement II, which implies that the Board will propose that the extraordinary general meeting to be held on or about 11 September 2020 (the "EGM") resolves issuance of 2,100,000 New Shares related to the Private Placement. The Board has received voting undertakings in favour of the Board's proposal for more than 2/3 of the Company's shareholders. The issuance of the New Shares II will be resolved by the Board pursuant to an authorization to increase the share capital, such resolution to be made prior to the EGM.
The Company's obligation to complete the Private Placement and the Private Placement II is conditional upon the following:
The New Shares and the New Shares II will be delivered to the investors in the Private Placement and the Private Placement II, respectively, as immediately tradable shares as soon as practically possible after the registration of the share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement and the Private Placement II, expected on or about 17 September 2020.
The following allocations have been given to primary insiders in the Company at the same terms as other investors. The below calculations of ownership are based on the number of outstanding shares in the Company following the completion of the Private Placement and Private Placement II, but will be subject to further change following the completion of the Subsequent Offering:
The Board, together with the Company's management, has considered various transaction alternatives to secure new financing. Based on an overall assessment, taking into account inter alia the need for funding, execution risk and possible alternatives, the Board has on the basis of careful considerations decided that the Private Placement is the alternative that best protects the Company's and the shareholders' joint interests. Reference was also made to the fact that the New Shares II are subscribed by members of the Company's Board and management as long-term incentives for their work on behalf of the Company. Thus, the waiver of the preferential rights inherent in a share capital increase through issuance of new shares is considered necessary.
The Company will resolve to carry out a subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") in which shareholders in the Company as of 17 August 2020, as registered in the VPS on 19 August 2020, who were not invited to subscribe for Offer Shares in the Private Placement and who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action, will receive subscription rights. The subscription rights will not be listed and subscription without subscription rights will not be allowed in the Subsequent Offering save for subscriptions from shareholders participating in the Private Placement and Private Placement II that may subscribe for unsubscribed shares based on their pro rata subscription of shares of the total number of shares subscribed in the Private Placement and Private Placement II. The subscription price in the Subsequent Offering will be the same as in the Private Placement, i.e. NOK 5 per share. The Subsequent Offering will be carried out pursuant to an authorization to increase the share capital held by the Board of Directors and with a two-week subscription period expected to expire on or about the date of the EGM. Further information about the Subsequent Offering will be given in due course.
* * *
For further information, please contact Espen Kvale, CEO, telephone +47 9162 8092.
Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are highly effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing
natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users. ABT's focus on commercialization and development of natural ingredients and natural skin care products has been, and will continue to be, an important part of the Company's strategy going forward. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on the Axess market of the Oslo Stock Exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Aqua Bio Technology
Sandefjord, NORWAY
Aqua Bio Technology LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: