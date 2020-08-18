New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896244/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.1% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.5% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $325 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.8% CAGR



The Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$325 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$690.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.6% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

eMaint Enterprises, LLC

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

PTC, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Software AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS

2027



Table 3: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: On-Premise (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Cloud-Based (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Cloud-Based (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Machine Learning (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Machine Learning (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Deep Learning (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Deep Learning (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Big Data & Analytics (Technology) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 16: Big Data & Analytics (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: United States Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Share Breakdown by Component:

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 20: United States Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Share Breakdown by Deployment:

2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 22: United States Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Share Breakdown by Technology:

2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 25: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 26: Canadian Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 28: Canadian Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Market for Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Japanese Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Predictive

Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Market in US$ Thousand

by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Japanese Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment:

2020 VS 2027



Table 33: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Predictive

Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Market in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 34: Japanese Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology:

2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 35: Chinese Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 36: Chinese Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2020 and 2027



Table 37: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 38: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for

2020 and 2027



Table 39: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 40: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for

2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 41: European Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 42: European Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2020-2027



Table 44: European Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: European Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 46: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment

for 2020 and 2027



Table 47: European Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 48: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology

for 2020 and 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: French Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: French Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 52: French Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: French Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 54: French Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: German Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 57: German Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 58: German Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: German Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 60: German Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Italian Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2020 and 2027



Table 63: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 64: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for

2020 and 2027



Table 65: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 66: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for

2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: United Kingdom Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020

VS 2027



Table 69: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Market in US$

Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Market in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 72: United Kingdom Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Component: 2020-2027



Table 74: Rest of Europe Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Share Breakdown by Component:

2020 VS 2027



Table 75: Rest of Europe Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 76: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Deployment for 2020 and 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 78: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Technology for 2020 and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Deployment: 2020 VS 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing

Industry Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2020 and 2027



Table 87: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 88: Rest of World Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Share Breakdown by Deployment:

2020 VS 2027



Table 89: Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry

Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 90: Rest of World Predictive Maintenance for

Manufacturing Industry Market Share Breakdown by Technology:

2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

