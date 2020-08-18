Reference is made to the announcement by Aqua Bio Technology ASA on 17 August 2020 concerning, inter alia, two private placement with total gross proceeds of NOK 12.6 million and a contemplated subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering").

Date on which the terms of the Subsequent Offering was announced: 17 August 2020 Last day including right: 17 August 2020 First day excluding right: 18 August 2020 Record date: 19 August 2020 EGM date: On or about 11 September 2020 Maximum number of new shares: Will be announced later. Subscription price: NOK 5.00 Shall the rights be listed No

The formal resolution (including final number of shares to be offered) related to the Subsequent Offering will be made by the board of directors at a later time, and further information will be given in due course.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.