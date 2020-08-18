Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2021:

Announcement of the 2020 results 23 February Annual report 2020 23 February Risk Management Report 2020 23 February Interim report for the first quarter of 2021 4 May Interim report for the first half of 2021 17 August Interim report for the first nine months of 2021 2 November

Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 23 March 2021. Items to be included on the agenda

must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 8 February 2021.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44

Attachment