Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2021:

Announcement of the 2020 results     23 February
Annual report 2020     23 February
Risk Management Report 2020     23 February
Interim report for the first quarter of 20214 May
Interim report for the first half of 202117 August
Interim report for the first nine months of 20212 November

Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 23 March 2021. Items to be included on the agenda
must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 8 February 2021.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44

Attachment