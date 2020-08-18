Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2021:
|Announcement of the 2020 results
|23 February
|Annual report 2020
|23 February
|Risk Management Report 2020
|23 February
|Interim report for the first quarter of 2021
|4 May
|Interim report for the first half of 2021
|17 August
|Interim report for the first nine months of 2021
|2 November
Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 23 March 2021. Items to be included on the agenda
must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 8 February 2021.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44
Attachment
Jyske Bank
Silkeborg, DENMARK
Jyske Bank Financial Calendar 2021FILE URL | Copy the link below
Jyske Bank LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: