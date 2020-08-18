



To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

18 August 2020

Announcement No. 80/2020

Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, first half of 2020

On August 18, 2020, the Board of Directors has approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, first half of 2020.

Please see attached file.

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Direct phone (+45) 89 89 90 50

E-mail ctm@jyskerealkredit.dk

Web: jyskerealkredit.dk

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.





Attachment