To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
18 August 2020
Announcement No. 80/2020
Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, first half of 2020
On August 18, 2020, the Board of Directors has approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, first half of 2020.
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Lyngby, DENMARK
