New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896240/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Espresso and Other Coffee Mixes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot brewing equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Coffee-flavoring Syrups and Condiments Segment to Record 1.8% CAGR



In the global Coffee-flavoring Syrups and Condiments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bunn-O-Matic Corporation

Farmer Brothers Co.

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

JAB Holding Company S.a r.l.

Nestle S.A.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896240/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Espresso and Other Coffee Mixes (Product Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Espresso and Other Coffee Mixes (Product Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Espresso and Other Coffee Mixes (Product Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Hot brewing equipment (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Hot brewing equipment (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Hot brewing equipment (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Coffee-flavoring Syrups and Condiments (Product Type)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Coffee-flavoring Syrups and Condiments (Product Type)

Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 12: Coffee-flavoring Syrups and Condiments (Product Type)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Offices (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Offices (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Offices (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience

stores (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience

stores (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience

stores (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Healthcare and hospitality (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Healthcare and hospitality (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Healthcare and hospitality (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Education (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Education (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Education (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 39: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Office

and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million

by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 58: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 61: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 67: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 69: French Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 73: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 75: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Office and Commercial

Coffee Equipment and Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 90: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 98: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 99: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in

US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 120: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 123: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Office and

Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 138: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Trends by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country:

A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market by Product Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Office and Commercial

Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 146: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 157: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 163: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 165: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in

US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Historic Market by Product Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales

by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Office

and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and

Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Office and Commercial

Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 197: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment

and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee

Equipment and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies

Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896240/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001