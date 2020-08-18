New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896240/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Espresso and Other Coffee Mixes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$13.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot brewing equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Coffee-flavoring Syrups and Condiments Segment to Record 1.8% CAGR
In the global Coffee-flavoring Syrups and Condiments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896240/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Espresso and Other Coffee Mixes (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Espresso and Other Coffee Mixes (Product Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 6: Espresso and Other Coffee Mixes (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Hot brewing equipment (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Hot brewing equipment (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Hot brewing equipment (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Coffee-flavoring Syrups and Condiments (Product Type)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Coffee-flavoring Syrups and Condiments (Product Type)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 12: Coffee-flavoring Syrups and Condiments (Product Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Offices (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Offices (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Offices (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience
stores (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience
stores (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience
stores (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Healthcare and hospitality (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Healthcare and hospitality (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Healthcare and hospitality (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Education (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Education (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Education (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 35: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 39: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Office
and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 58: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 61: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: French Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 67: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 69: French Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 73: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 75: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Office and Commercial
Coffee Equipment and Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 90: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Spanish Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 99: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 101: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in
US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 107: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 120: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 123: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product
Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Indian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Office and
Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 138: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Trends by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country:
A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Office and Commercial
Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 146: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 157: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 163: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 165: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in
US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Historic Market by Product Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales
by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Office
and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 191: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and
Supplies Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Office and Commercial
Coffee Equipment and Supplies in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 197: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment
and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Office and Commercial Coffee
Equipment and Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies
Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896240/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: