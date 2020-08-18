New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitrile Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW
Nitrile gloves come available in powdered or powder-free variants, and are flexible, easily fits various hand sizes, protein-free, latex-free, chemical and puncture resistant, high levels of protection and durability, retains sensitivity to touch, and are free from allergies and skin irritation. Shortage of gloves as the current pandemic rages on is pushing up demand for gloves sky high and because of its heavy-duty protection, nitrile gloves are fast becoming the ideal protective gear to survive the pandemic. By far the worst and the most deadly pandemic in recent history with death tolls surpassing that of MERS (850) and SARS (770), consumers are rushing to pharmacies to buy protective gloves creating. The death toll currently stands at 134,677 and continues to rise at alarming speeds. As the health crisis continues to deepen, the world is scrambling to meet a critical shortage of protective wear. With studies proving gloves to be effective in protecting against covid-19, what the world needs now are medical gloves. Over 80 million gloves are needed by COVID-19 health response teams each month worldwide. Over 45% increase in personal protective equipment (PPE) production is needed to meet the world`s rising demand to fight the pandemic. A frightening crisis is now unfolding, as growing numbers of frontline healthcare workers get infected due to shortage of protective gear. As a result per capita consumption of medical gloves, especially examination gloves is expected to witness a sudden temporary spike as the pandemic continues to ravage the world. As distressed governments float global tenders for PPE equipment, glove manufacturers are being pushed into overdrive as they struggle to meet the spike in demand. Top Glove Corporation, the world`s largest manufacturer of medical gloves, is modifying its production lines to meet increased demand and close the demand and supply gap. Disruptions nevertheless are creating serious risks with companies grappling with massive shortage of workers. Staging an early recovery from the pandemic, China`s restarting of medical supplies production for global exports offers hope in easing the pressure at least partially. Under this scenario of changing dynamics, the market is ready for significant upward revision in growth forecasts in the short-term.
Nitrile gloves are available in varied lengths from forearm to wrists. Some widely used nitrile gloves` applications include laboratory testing and examination gloves, while improved strength of the gloves is leading to their varied uses in several end-use industries. The applications of the gloves range from handling harmful materials that include chemotherapy chemicals to the regular exam room checks. While nitrile gloves are more expensive than PVC gloves, they offer more functionality and are more flexible compared to PVC. Nitrile stretches more and enables relaxed and flexible hand movement even in prolonged wear. Nitrile rubber is a synthetic rubber copolymer of butadiene and acrylonitrile. This rubber generally exhibits strong resistance to fuel, oil and chemicals, although the chemical and physical characteristics vary based on the polymer`s composition of nitrile. The resilience of this rubber makes it highly beneficial for manufacturing examination, cleaning and disposable lab gloves, enabling manufacturers to charge a premium when compared to natural rubber gloves. Nitrile gloves can be produced with reduced wall thickness, which enables glove producers to optimize cost of raw materials. As a result of being free from chemical accelerators and proteins, use of the material facilitates in shortening the production process, which also lowers energy consumption. As compared to rubber gloves, manufacturing costs associated with nitrile gloves can be 15%-25% lesser, as relatively lower raw material prices and light weight compensate for the requirement for higher proportion of raw materials.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Europe?s Massive Rate of Infections Among Healthcare Workers is
a Warning to the World of the Heavy Price to Pay If the War
Against the Virus is Waged Without Protective Gear
Nitrile Gloves: A Prelude
Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural
Rubber Latex Gloves
Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell
Outlook
Factors Hampering Growth
Powder Free Gloves Register Strong Growth
Healthcare Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth
Developing Countries Hotspots for Future Growth
Competition
Nitrile Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in Billion
Pieces
Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment
Hartalega?s NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Hand Hygiene to Curb Rising Incidence of Hospital
Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for
Medical Gloves
Growth in the Food Processing Sector and Emphasis on Food
Safety Augurs Well for Nitrile Gloves Market
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
Rising Importance of Hand Protection Supports Demand for
Protective Gloves in the Industrial Sector
Untapped Potential in Asia as Measured by Lower Per Capita
Glove Usage, Throws the Region into the Spotlight as the Focal
Point for Future Growth in the Protective Gloves Market: Per
Capita Glove Usage (In Pcs) by Select Country/Region
Industry Witnessed Increased Demand for Micro-Roughened Nitrile
Gloves
Companies Explore the Recycling of Medical Gloves
Manufacturers Focus on Biodegradable Gloves and Other Innovations
Select Innovations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nitrile Gloves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Nitrile Gloves Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Powder-Free (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Powder-Free (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Powder-Free (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Powdered (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Powdered (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Powdered (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Chemical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: Chemical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 16: Food Processing (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Food Processing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Food Processing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 20: Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 21: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Growing Focus on Infection Prevention Spurs Usage
Hospital Infections, the Unsuspected Killer & Neglected
Healthcare Cost Driver: Cost of HAIs in the U.S (In US$
Billion)
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Nitrile Gloves Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Nitrile Gloves Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Nitrile Gloves Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Nitrile Gloves Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Nitrile Gloves Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Nitrile Gloves Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 37: Japanese Market for Nitrile Gloves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Nitrile Gloves Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nitrile
Gloves in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Nitrile Gloves Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 43: Chinese Nitrile Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Nitrile Gloves Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Nitrile Gloves in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Nitrile Gloves Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: European Nitrile Gloves Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Nitrile Gloves Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Nitrile Gloves Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Nitrile Gloves Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Nitrile Gloves Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Nitrile Gloves Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Nitrile Gloves Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Nitrile Gloves Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Nitrile Gloves Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Nitrile Gloves Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Nitrile Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Nitrile Gloves Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Nitrile Gloves in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Nitrile Gloves Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Nitrile Gloves: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Nitrile Gloves Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nitrile Gloves in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Nitrile Gloves Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 84: Nitrile Gloves Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Nitrile Gloves Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Nitrile Gloves Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Nitrile Gloves Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Nitrile Gloves Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Nitrile Gloves Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Nitrile Gloves Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Malaysia Accounts for Lion?s Share of Production
Market Analytics
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Nitrile Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Nitrile Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Nitrile Gloves Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Nitrile Gloves Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Nitrile Gloves Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Nitrile Gloves Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 115: Indian Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Nitrile Gloves Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Nitrile Gloves Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Nitrile Gloves Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Nitrile Gloves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Nitrile Gloves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Malysia
Malaysia Glove Exports: Volume Breakdown (in%) by Type for
2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020
Market Analytics
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nitrile Gloves:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Nitrile Gloves in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Nitrile Gloves Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 134: Nitrile Gloves Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Nitrile Gloves Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Nitrile Gloves Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Nitrile Gloves Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Nitrile Gloves in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Nitrile Gloves Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Nitrile Gloves Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Nitrile Gloves Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Nitrile Gloves Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Nitrile Gloves Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Nitrile Gloves Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Nitrile Gloves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Nitrile Gloves Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Nitrile Gloves Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Nitrile Gloves Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Nitrile Gloves Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Nitrile Gloves Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Nitrile Gloves Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Nitrile Gloves Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Historic Market by
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Nitrile Gloves Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Nitrile Gloves Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Nitrile Gloves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Nitrile Gloves Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nitrile
Gloves in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Nitrile Gloves Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Nitrile Gloves Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Nitrile Gloves Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Nitrile Gloves Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Nitrile Gloves Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Nitrile Gloves Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Nitrile Gloves in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Nitrile Gloves Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Nitrile Gloves Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Nitrile Gloves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Nitrile Gloves Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Nitrile Gloves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Nitrile Gloves Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Nitrile Gloves Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Nitrile Gloves Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Nitrile Gloves Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 146
