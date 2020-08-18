New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitrile Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW

Nitrile gloves come available in powdered or powder-free variants, and are flexible, easily fits various hand sizes, protein-free, latex-free, chemical and puncture resistant, high levels of protection and durability, retains sensitivity to touch, and are free from allergies and skin irritation. Shortage of gloves as the current pandemic rages on is pushing up demand for gloves sky high and because of its heavy-duty protection, nitrile gloves are fast becoming the ideal protective gear to survive the pandemic. By far the worst and the most deadly pandemic in recent history with death tolls surpassing that of MERS (850) and SARS (770), consumers are rushing to pharmacies to buy protective gloves creating. The death toll currently stands at 134,677 and continues to rise at alarming speeds. As the health crisis continues to deepen, the world is scrambling to meet a critical shortage of protective wear. With studies proving gloves to be effective in protecting against covid-19, what the world needs now are medical gloves. Over 80 million gloves are needed by COVID-19 health response teams each month worldwide. Over 45% increase in personal protective equipment (PPE) production is needed to meet the world`s rising demand to fight the pandemic. A frightening crisis is now unfolding, as growing numbers of frontline healthcare workers get infected due to shortage of protective gear. As a result per capita consumption of medical gloves, especially examination gloves is expected to witness a sudden temporary spike as the pandemic continues to ravage the world. As distressed governments float global tenders for PPE equipment, glove manufacturers are being pushed into overdrive as they struggle to meet the spike in demand. Top Glove Corporation, the world`s largest manufacturer of medical gloves, is modifying its production lines to meet increased demand and close the demand and supply gap. Disruptions nevertheless are creating serious risks with companies grappling with massive shortage of workers. Staging an early recovery from the pandemic, China`s restarting of medical supplies production for global exports offers hope in easing the pressure at least partially. Under this scenario of changing dynamics, the market is ready for significant upward revision in growth forecasts in the short-term.



Nitrile gloves are available in varied lengths from forearm to wrists. Some widely used nitrile gloves` applications include laboratory testing and examination gloves, while improved strength of the gloves is leading to their varied uses in several end-use industries. The applications of the gloves range from handling harmful materials that include chemotherapy chemicals to the regular exam room checks. While nitrile gloves are more expensive than PVC gloves, they offer more functionality and are more flexible compared to PVC. Nitrile stretches more and enables relaxed and flexible hand movement even in prolonged wear. Nitrile rubber is a synthetic rubber copolymer of butadiene and acrylonitrile. This rubber generally exhibits strong resistance to fuel, oil and chemicals, although the chemical and physical characteristics vary based on the polymer`s composition of nitrile. The resilience of this rubber makes it highly beneficial for manufacturing examination, cleaning and disposable lab gloves, enabling manufacturers to charge a premium when compared to natural rubber gloves. Nitrile gloves can be produced with reduced wall thickness, which enables glove producers to optimize cost of raw materials. As a result of being free from chemical accelerators and proteins, use of the material facilitates in shortening the production process, which also lowers energy consumption. As compared to rubber gloves, manufacturing costs associated with nitrile gloves can be 15%-25% lesser, as relatively lower raw material prices and light weight compensate for the requirement for higher proportion of raw materials.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Europe?s Massive Rate of Infections Among Healthcare Workers is

a Warning to the World of the Heavy Price to Pay If the War

Against the Virus is Waged Without Protective Gear

Nitrile Gloves: A Prelude

Nitrile Gloves: An Effective Synthetic Alternative to Natural

Rubber Latex Gloves

Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell

Outlook

Factors Hampering Growth

Powder Free Gloves Register Strong Growth

Healthcare Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth

Developing Countries Hotspots for Future Growth

Competition

Nitrile Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide: Capacity in Billion

Pieces

Hartalega Leads in Nitrile Gloves Segment

Hartalega?s NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Hand Hygiene to Curb Rising Incidence of Hospital

Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for

Medical Gloves

Growth in the Food Processing Sector and Emphasis on Food

Safety Augurs Well for Nitrile Gloves Market

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Rising Importance of Hand Protection Supports Demand for

Protective Gloves in the Industrial Sector

Untapped Potential in Asia as Measured by Lower Per Capita

Glove Usage, Throws the Region into the Spotlight as the Focal

Point for Future Growth in the Protective Gloves Market: Per

Capita Glove Usage (In Pcs) by Select Country/Region

Industry Witnessed Increased Demand for Micro-Roughened Nitrile

Gloves

Companies Explore the Recycling of Medical Gloves

Manufacturers Focus on Biodegradable Gloves and Other Innovations

Select Innovations



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nitrile Gloves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Nitrile Gloves Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Powder-Free (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Powder-Free (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Powder-Free (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Powdered (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Powdered (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Powdered (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Chemical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Chemical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 16: Food Processing (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Food Processing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Food Processing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 20: Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 21: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Growing Focus on Infection Prevention Spurs Usage

Hospital Infections, the Unsuspected Killer & Neglected

Healthcare Cost Driver: Cost of HAIs in the U.S (In US$

Billion)

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Nitrile Gloves Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Nitrile Gloves Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Nitrile Gloves Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Nitrile Gloves Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Nitrile Gloves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Nitrile Gloves Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 37: Japanese Market for Nitrile Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Nitrile Gloves Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nitrile

Gloves in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Nitrile Gloves Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 43: Chinese Nitrile Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Nitrile Gloves Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Nitrile Gloves in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Nitrile Gloves Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: European Nitrile Gloves Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Nitrile Gloves Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Nitrile Gloves Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Nitrile Gloves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Nitrile Gloves Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Nitrile Gloves Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Nitrile Gloves Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Nitrile Gloves Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Nitrile Gloves Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Nitrile Gloves Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Nitrile Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Nitrile Gloves Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Nitrile Gloves in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Nitrile Gloves Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Nitrile Gloves: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Nitrile Gloves Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nitrile Gloves in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Nitrile Gloves Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Nitrile Gloves Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Nitrile Gloves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Nitrile Gloves Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Nitrile Gloves Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Nitrile Gloves Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Nitrile Gloves Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Nitrile Gloves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Malaysia Accounts for Lion?s Share of Production

Market Analytics

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Nitrile Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Nitrile Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Nitrile Gloves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Nitrile Gloves Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Nitrile Gloves Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Nitrile Gloves Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 115: Indian Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Nitrile Gloves Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Nitrile Gloves Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Nitrile Gloves Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Nitrile Gloves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Nitrile Gloves Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Malysia

Malaysia Glove Exports: Volume Breakdown (in%) by Type for

2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020

Market Analytics

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nitrile Gloves:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Nitrile Gloves in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nitrile Gloves Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Nitrile Gloves Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Nitrile Gloves Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Nitrile Gloves Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Nitrile Gloves Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Nitrile Gloves Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Nitrile Gloves in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Nitrile Gloves Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Nitrile Gloves Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Nitrile Gloves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Nitrile Gloves Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Nitrile Gloves Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Nitrile Gloves Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Nitrile Gloves Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Nitrile Gloves Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Nitrile Gloves Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Nitrile Gloves Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Nitrile Gloves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Nitrile Gloves Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Nitrile Gloves Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Nitrile Gloves Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Historic Market by

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Nitrile Gloves Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Nitrile Gloves Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Nitrile Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Nitrile Gloves Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nitrile

Gloves in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Nitrile Gloves Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Nitrile Gloves Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Nitrile Gloves Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Nitrile Gloves Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Nitrile Gloves Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Nitrile Gloves Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Nitrile Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Nitrile Gloves Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Nitrile Gloves in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Nitrile Gloves Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Nitrile Gloves Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Nitrile Gloves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Nitrile Gloves Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Nitrile Gloves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Nitrile Gloves Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Nitrile Gloves Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Nitrile Gloves Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Nitrile Gloves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Nitrile Gloves Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Nitrile Gloves Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Nitrile Gloves Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: Nitrile Gloves Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 146

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896236/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001