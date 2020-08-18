Aspo Plc

Managers’ transactions

August 18, 2020 at 10.30 a.m.





Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Keijo Keränen

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Keränen Keijo

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aspo Plc

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20200817090830_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 680 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,700 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(3): Volume: 587 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(4): Volume: 15 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(5): Volume: 10 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(6): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(7): Volume: 1,478 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(8): Volume: 462 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(9): Volume: 269 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(10): Volume: 151 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(11): Volume: 330 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(12): Volume: 212 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

(13): Volume: 68 Unit price: 5.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 6,062 Volume weighted average price: 5.9 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-13

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15,152 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 15,152 Volume weighted average price: N/A





ASPO Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com





Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com



