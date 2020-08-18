New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896230/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. O-Rings & Seals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$552 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hoses, Belts & Cables segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $298.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.4% CAGR
The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$298.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$362.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Molded & Extruded Products Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Molded & Extruded Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$138.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$179.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$221 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 294-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896230/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: O-Rings & Seals (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: O-Rings & Seals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: O-Rings & Seals (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Hoses, Belts & Cables (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Hoses, Belts & Cables (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Hoses, Belts & Cables (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Molded & Extruded Products (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Molded & Extruded Products (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Molded & Extruded Products (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Adhesives & Sealants (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Industrial & Medical Gloves (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Industrial & Medical Gloves (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial & Medical Gloves (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Mechanical Engineering (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Mechanical Engineering (End-Use Industry) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Mechanical Engineering (End-Use Industry) Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Medical (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Medical (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Medical (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 35: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 39: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Breakdown
in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nitrile
Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Japanese Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Shift in
Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nitrile
Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 54: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Review in China
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 68: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 74: French Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 81: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Demand for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in
US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Review in Italy
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 93: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Spanish Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 102: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 105: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 107: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020-2027
Table 110: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 113: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 118: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 126: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 128: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Indian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 136: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 138: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 144: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Shift in
Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 146: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber
(NBR) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber
(NBR) in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020-2027
Table 155: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020-2027
Table 158: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 163: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for
2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 171: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 174: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 176: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 177: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 179: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by Application for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand
by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nitrile
Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 188: Iranian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Shift in
Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nitrile
Butadiene Rubber (NBR) in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 192: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Shift in
Iran by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 194: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 197: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber
(NBR) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber
(NBR) in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2012-2019
Table 207: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2012-2019
Table 210: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2012-2019
Table 216: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: African Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 219: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 222: Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896230/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: