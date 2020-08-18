Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Sunroof Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Material; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive sunroof market was valued at US$ 5,104.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6,120 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2027.



Globally, the automotive sunroof market is dominated by a handful of prominent international market players collectively dominating the global market revenue as well as the volume of sunroof products featuring several leading automotive brands. For instance, market players such as Webasto, Yachico, CIE Automotive (owns ACS France SAS and Inteva Products LLC), and Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V among a few others account for a significant share of the total automotive sunroof market resulting in a consolidated automotive sunroof market.



In 2019, the global automotive sunroof market witnessed a considerable decline owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 in China and subsequently turning into a global pandemic by early 2020. The strong presence of manufacturing and production facilities of various market players in China's central province Wuhan, especially Webasto, which has multiple production facilities around the city, witnessed a decline in its production of sunroof products. Additionally, the subsequent nation-wide lockdown following the widespread outbreak of the virus disease disrupted the automotive production capabilities and supply chain activities globally, virtually halting the demand from various automotive manufacturers and customers.



At present, the automotive sunroof market constitutes prominent market players such as Webasto Group, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., ACS France SAS, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc, Corning Inc, Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V among few others who dominate the market globally.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Automotive Sunroof Market



The US is the worst-hit country in North America, with around 1432,265 active cases of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country. The continuous growth of infected individuals has led the government to impose lockdown across the nation's borders. The majority of the manufacturing plants are shut down, municipalities are functioning slowly as compared to the past, and the automotive and semiconductor industries are at a halt, which is negatively impacting the automotive sunroof market.



In terms of patient count and death toll, Canada and Mexico are still at a nascent stage compared to the US. However, the manufacturing plants, automotive industry, and several other businesses are functioning slowly, which is negatively impacting the automotive sunroof market. The COVID-19 outbreak will have a limited short-term impact on the automotive sunroof market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Automotive Sunroof Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South America



5. Automotive Sunroof Market - Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Sales of Premium Cars in China

5.1.2 Increasing SUV Sales Across the World

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Compromise in Vehicle Safety and NVH Levels

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Penetration in Hatchback and C Class Vehicles

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Switchable Glazing and Electrochromic Sunroof

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Automotive Sunroof - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Automotive Sunroof Market Overview

6.2 Automotive Sunroof Market - Revenue and Volume, Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automotive Sunroof Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Slide-in Sunroof

7.4 Slide-out Sunroof

7.5 Panoramic Sunroof

7.6 Pop-Up



8. Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis - By Material

8.1 Overview

8.2 Automotive Sunroof Market, By Material (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Fabric

8.4 Glass



9. Automotive Sunroof Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Automotive Sunroof Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Premium Cars

9.4 SUV

9.5 Sedan Cars



10. Automotive Sunroof Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Automotive Sunroof Market

10.3 Europe: Automotive Sunroof Market

10.4 APAC: Automotive Sunroof Market

10.5 MEA: Automotive Sunroof Market

10.6 SAM: Automotive Sunroof Market



11. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global EGR Cooler Market



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiatives and Business Strategies



13. Company Profiles

13.1 ACS France SAS

13.2 AISIN SEIKI Co. Ltd.

13.3 Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc.

13.4 Corning Incorporated

13.5 Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.

13.6 Johnan Manufacturing Inc.

13.7 Saint-Gobain Sekurit

13.8 Sunny Enterprises

13.9 Webasto Group

13.10 Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.



