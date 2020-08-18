Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aprotic Solvents Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for aprotic solvents is expected to grow at a CAGR more than 3% globally during the forecast period.
Owing to the versatile and favorable chemical properties of aprotic solvents, its application in adhesives, pharmaceutical and oil and gas is growing exponentially, consequently propelling the market growth.
However, rising demand for non-toxic substitutes to aprotic solvents and increasing environmental concerns related to aprotic solvents may hinder the growth of aprotic solvents market in the near future. Moreover, the unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is also expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Polar-aprotic solvents have shown promise in their ability to solubilize cellulose or cellulosic biomass with high efficiencies are likely to provide opportunities for the aprotic solvents market over the next five years.
Asia-Pacific dominates the aprotic solvents market, owing to the soaring consumption of aprotic solvents in adhesive, pharmaceutical and oil and gas segment from countries, such as China, India and Vietnam.
Key Market Trends
Oil and Gas Segment to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market
Competitive Landscape
The global aprotic solvents market is consolidated in nature with some players dominating a significant share of the market demand. Some of the major companies are BASF SE, Dow, Eastman Chemical Company, AlzChem AG and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. amongst others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Oil and Gas Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Consumption in Pharmaceutical Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Non-Toxic Substitutes
4.2.2 Envrionmental Concerns
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP)
5.1.2 Toluene
5.1.3 Benzene
5.1.4 Acetone
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Oil and Gas
5.2.2 Plastics
5.2.3 Pharmaceutical
5.2.4 Electronic Equipments
5.2.5 Paints and Coatings
5.2.6 Adhesives
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 AlzChem AG
6.4.2 Ashland
6.4.3 BASF SE
6.4.4 CNPC Jilin Chemical Group
6.4.5 Dow
6.4.6 Eastman Chemical Company
6.4.7 Gaylord Chemical
6.4.8 INEOS
6.4.9 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Polar-aprotic Solvents Ability to Solubilize Cellulose or Cellulosic Biomass
7.2 Other Oppurtunities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbc7ps
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: