London, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new market research report titled, “ Semiconductor Gas Filters Market by Construction (In-line Filter, Gasket Filter) and Filter Element (Metallic Filer Element, Non-Metallic Filer Element) – Global Forecast to 2027”, the semiconductor gas filters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $21.7 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5114

Increasing investment in the semiconductor gas filter industry for expanding manufacturing facilities, easy availability of gas filters, increasing adoption of semiconductor components & LED, and consistent technological developments are some of the key factors driving the growth of the semiconductor gas filters (SGF) market. Moreover, the growing focus of leading players on developing cost-effective innovative filters, growing consumption of semiconductor components in medical devices mainly during COVID-19 pandemic, and rapid recovery of the Chinese market will encourage the demand for semiconductor gas filters over the coming years. Also, the increasing acquisitions of and collaborations with local filtration firms by leading players to strengthen the product portfolio, distribution reach, and their position in the global market is further encouraging the growth of the semiconductor gas filter market during the forecast period. However, the factors such as developing low-cost advanced filters, dynamic nature of semiconductor manufacturing industry, and serious impact of COVID-19 pandemic worldwide is hampering the growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Gas Filters Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has continued to spread, shutting down an extensive number of sectors, and the semiconductor gas filters industry is no exception to the business impact of this pandemic. Due to this emerging health crisis, governments worldwide are forced to shut manufacturing operations, supply chain operations, and imports & exports, which has disrupted the overall supply chains. The COVID-19 pandemic will create a serious impact on the demand for semiconductor components, consequently hampering the growth of gas filters market.

Although there were stringent lockdowns across the globe, most component designing and R&D departments were functional for decision making and product enhancements. In addition, work-from-home strategies adopted by companies and growing trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies are expected to spur the demand for computers, laptops, connected devices, and other storage solutions. Positive government initiatives to uplift different sectors affected by COVID-19 such as reduction & ease in interest rate, tax exceptions, and several financial packages are expected to help businesses to recover rapidly and support the recovery of the semiconductor manufacturing industry, thereby contributing to the growth of the semiconductor gas filters market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5114

The global semiconductor gas filters market study presents historical market data (2018 & 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented on the basis of construction type (in-line filters, gasket filters) and filter element (metallic filter element, non-metallic filter element). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on construction, the in-line filters segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall semiconductor gas filters market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily accounted to the factors such as increasing adoption of LED coupled with favorable government initiatives, increasing demand for memory cards & storage devices, and growing demand for in-line filters to protect critical semiconductor components from contamination. In addition, the growing developments among players for rising efficiency and improving performance of filters is encouraging the fastest growth of the semiconductor in-line gas filters market over the forecast period. These filters are mainly employed for high or ultra-high purity (UHP) systems and high-flow processes, such as diffusion, annealing, epitaxy tools, and connections, among others. These filters are primarily designed for use in high-pressure and high-temperature applications, particularly in the semiconductor sector, including flat panel displays, data storage, and LED manufacturing, among others.

Based on filter element, the metallic filter element segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall semiconductor gas filters market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the factors such as growing need for high purity gas filters during semiconductor manufacturing process, growing investment in the semiconductor industry, and high adoption of metallic element in the gas filter industry owing to its corrosion property. In addition, continuous technological developments in metallic filters and increasing use of these filters in high-pressure and high-temperature applications are further supporting the fastest growth of this market during the forecast period. Further, on the basis of type, the metallic semiconductor gas filters market is further segmented into stainless steel, nickel, Hastelloy, and others. The stainless steel segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall metallic semiconductor gas filters market in 2020. Stainless steel gas filters are primarily designed to prevent corrosion and particle formation in dynamic-pressure and high temperature applications. Over the years, these gas filters are preferred for high-purity gas systems, as they are robust and easy to install. Moreover, these filters are available in gasket & in-line filter types and have excellent compatibility with most high purity semiconductor process gases.

Quick Buy – Semiconductor Gas Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=418&vformat=1240

Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the global semiconductor gas filters market in 2020. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the saturation of the semiconductor manufacturing industry coupled with the high consumption of semiconductor devices and the large electronics manufacturing sector in the region. In addition, the factors such as favorable government initiatives, increasing government & private investment in the semiconductor manufacturing industry, and rising adoption of advanced technologies are also contributing to the further growth of the APAC market.

The Asia-Pacific region showcases strong growth opportunities for the semiconductor gas filters market. This region is at the center of semiconductor manufacturing, which has led to the development of a robust semiconductor gas filter industry. Countries in this region have been experiencing growth in several sectors, including consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and energy, among others. The economic growth of the region, growing per capita income, rising per capita consumption with large population base, high commercial growth rate, and investment opportunities owing to favorable government policies are some of the factors attracting several global players from different industry verticals to expand their presence in the APAC region. This, in turn, is supporting the technological transition of different manufacturing industries in this region, including the semiconductor and gas filter market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 3-4 years. The semiconductor gas filters market have witnessed several acquisitions to reinforce the product portfolios, expand manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and enhance the geographical reach of the key players. For instance, in 2019, Entegris, Inc. acquired Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration, a filtration company for diverse industries, including semiconductor, pharmaceutical, and medical, based in Xindeng New District, Fuyang National Economic and Technological Development Zone, Hangzhou, China. Similarly, in 2019, Entegris, Inc. acquired MPD Chemicals to enable the semiconductor technology roadmap through investments in purification, delivery, and advanced materials.

Some of the key players operating in the overall semiconductor gas filters market are Entegris, Inc. (U.S.), Porvair Filtration Group (U.K.), Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Ewald Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Mott Corporation (U.S.), Valin Corporation (U.S.), Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd. (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Mycropore Corporation (Taiwan), Teesing B.V. (Netherlands), and Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V. (Netherlands), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/semiconductor-gas-filters-market-5114/

Scope of the Report :

Semiconductor Gas Filters Market by Construction

In-line Filter

Gasket Filter

Semiconductor Gas Filters Market by Filter Element

Metallic Filter Element Stainless Steel (SS) Nickel Hastelloy Other

Non-Metallic Filter Element Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Ceramic Nylon Other



Semiconductor Gas Filters Market by Geography:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific South Korea Taiwan Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5114

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Report:

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Component (Memory, MPU, MCU, DSP), Semiconductor (Intrinsic, Extrinsic), Material (Silicon, Germanium), Application (Consumer, Automotive, Industrial, Military and Civil Aerospace) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/semiconductor-and-circuit-manufacturing-market-5092/

Electric and Electronic Fuses Market by Type (Electric and Electronic), by Fuse Type (Power Fuse and Fuse Link, Distribution Cutouts, Cartridge and Plug Fuse), Voltage (Low, Medium), and Application (Utilities, Industrial, Residential, Commercial) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/global-fuse-market-5039/

Cable Assembly Market by Product (Custom/Application Specific Assemblies, Rectangular Assemblies, Radio Frequency (RF) Assemblies, Circular Assemblies), Application (Automotive, Telecom, Industrial, Medical), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cable-assembly-market-4975/

Aerospace and Life Sciences Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/Aerospace-Life-Sciences-TIC-Market-4964/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research