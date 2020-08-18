Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eSIM Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application; Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The eSIM market was valued at US$ 392.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,282.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2020 to 2027.



The tech-savvy millennial and mid-aged population across the world demand advanced technologies such as smartphones and smart wearable. Owing to this, several companies constantly engage themselves in developing robust technologies to ease their lifestyle. The US, China, Japan, Germany, India, and the UK are among the leading technologically developed countries and house a significant number of consumer electronics manufacturers and automobile manufacturers. The smartphone manufacturers contribute a significant revenue share in the embedded SIM (eSIM) market.



Based on application, the eSIM market is categorized into connected cars, laptops and tablets M2M, smartphones, wearables, and others. In 2019, the M2M segment dominated the eSIM market; however, smartphones segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest growth rate. The demand for eSIMs is constantly rising among the smartphone manufacturers, automobile manufacturers, laptop manufacturers, energy & utility sector players. The OEMs across the globe are robustly focusing on the development and integration of eSIM in various applications. The growing demand of miniaturization and IoT technology across various industries is also boosting the demand of eSIM globally.



Geographically, the eSIM market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the global eSIM market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, in 2019. The rise in penetration of smart phones and connected cars and autonomous vehicles in North America is paving the way of eSIM adoption. The presence of a large number of telecom companies coupled with higher volumes of smart consumer electronics and automotive manufacturers are boosting the growth of eSIM market in North America. The penetration of smart technologies among the North American mass is considerably high and pertaining to this, the awareness related to the benefits of eSIM is more among the US and Canadian populations.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the eSIM Market



COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has rapidly spread across the globe. It has badly affected China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US in terms confirmed positive cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries as it has resulted in lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the eSIM market due to factory shutdowns, disrupted supply chain, and downturned global economy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. eSIM Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. eSIM Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Demand for Seamless M2M Communication

5.1.2 Advancements in Telecom Sector and Adoption of Advanced Telecom Solutions

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Susceptibility to Cyber-attacks

5.2.2 Inadequate Network Infrastructure and Dearth of Regulation in Developing Countries

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Stupendous Growth in Demand for Smart Technologies

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Evolution of 5G Technology would Stimulate the Demand for eSIM

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. eSIM Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 eSIM Market Overview

6.2 eSIM Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. eSIM Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 eSIM Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Connected Cars

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Connected Cars Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Laptops and Tablets

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Laptops and Tablets Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 M2M

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 M2M Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Smartphones

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Smartphones Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Wearables

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Wearables Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.8 Other Applications

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Other Applications Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. eSIM Market Analysis - By Vertical

8.1 Overview

8.2 eSIM Market Breakdown, by Vertical, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Automotive Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Energy & Utilities

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Energy & Utilities Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Manufacturing

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Retail

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Retail Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Consumer Electronics

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Consumer Electronics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.8 Transportation and Logistics

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Transportation and Logistics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.9 Other Verticals

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Other Verticals Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. eSIM Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: eSIM Market

9.3 Europe: eSIM Market

9.4 APAC: eSIM Market

9.5 MEA: eSIM Market

9.6 SAM: eSIM Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on eSIM Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 South America



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Development

11.4 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Gemalto N.V.

12.3 Giesecke Devrient GmbH

12.4 IDEMIA

12.5 INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

12.6 NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

12.7 Sierra Wireless, Inc.

12.8 STMicroelectronics N.V.

12.9 TELEFNICA S.A.

12.10 VODAFONE GROUP PLC



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



