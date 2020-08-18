Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battery Monitoring System Market, by Component (Hardware and Software), by Type (Wired Battery Monitoring System and Wireless Battery Monitoring System), by Battery Type, by End-User, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Battery Monitoring System Market was valued at $ 2,490 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5,331 million by 2025. A Battery Monitoring System is an electronic device which provide real-time monitoring of battery, preventing from costly downtime, protecting the battery from operating outside its safe operating area and also calculating & balancing its environment.
Anticipated market growth is majorly attributed to favorable initiatives by various governments for boosting production and adoption of electric vehicles to conserve energy and decrease the environmental pollution associated with the combustion of conventional energy sources. Moreover, increasing necessity of generating renewable power and the rising need to increase the operational efficiency of batteries will drive the growth of the Global Battery Monitoring System Market through 2025.
The Global Battery Monitoring System Market is segmented based on component, type, battery type, end-user and region. Based on the component, the market is segmented into Hardware & Software. The hardware segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025, due to the ease of installation, faster sampling of data, reduced cabling, and high-resolution data recording abilities of hardware components such as sensors, data loggers, etc.
Based on the type, the market is segmented into wired battery monitoring system & wireless battery monitoring system. The wired battery monitoring system will lead the market until 2025. Nevertheless, the wireless battery monitoring system will also grow as they enable remote monitoring system of all operations. Based on the type of battery, the market is segmented into Lithium-ion battery, Lead Acid battery & others. The Lithium-ion based battery segment is expected to dominate the market due to their growing adoption in power tools, battery backup and electric vehicles.
Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to continue its dominance due to growing investments in data centers and renewable power generation capacities by constituent nations like China, India & Japan. Moreover, presence of leading companies in countries such as China and Japan is also bolstering the regional market growth.
Some of the leading players in the Global Battery Monitoring System Market include SBS, PowerShield Limited, Schneider Electric, BatteryDAQ, HBL Power Systems Limited, SOCOMEC Group, Curtis Instruments, Inc., BTECH, Eagle Eye Power Solution, among others.
The Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Battery Monitoring System Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customers
5.1. Cost performance of process
5.2. Energy Efficiency of process
5.3. Recovery of active material
6. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Landscape
7. Global Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component (Hardware and Software)
7.2.2. By Type (Wired Battery Monitoring System and Wireless Battery Monitoring System)
7.2.3. By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery and Others)
7.2.4. By End-User (Data Centre, Telecommunications, Energy, Automotive and Others)
7.2.5. By Company (2019)
7.2.6. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9. North America Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.4. North America: Country Analysis
10. Europe Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.4. Europe: Country Analysis
11. Middle East and Africa Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index
11.4. MEA: Country Analysis
12. South America Battery Monitoring System Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3. Market Attractiveness Index
12.4. South America: Country Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Supply Chain Analysis
16. Policy & Regulatory
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Storage Battery System LLC (SBS)
17.2. Power Shield Limited
17.3. Schneider Electric
17.4. NDSL
17.5. Battery DAQ
17.6. HBL Power System Limited
17.7. SOCOMEC Group
17.8. Curtis Instruments, Inc.
17.9. BTECH
17.10. Eagle Eye Power Solution
18. Strategic Recommendations
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
