Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Gambling Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online gambling market is expected to reach US$90.36 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR 11.50% during the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth in the market was supported by factors like rising internet users, increasing use of smartphones, rising economic growth, surging demand for sports and rising adoption of blockchain technology.



The online gambling market is expected to experience certain trends like increasing demand for smartwatch devices, rising adoption of virtual reality and increasing digitalization. The market is also expected to face certain challenges such as a surge in frauds, addiction to online gambling and physical & psychological effects of online gambling.

The global online gambling market by type can be segmented as follows: sports betting, casinos, poker and bingo. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by sports betting, followed by casinos, poker and bingo. The global online gambling market by device can be segmented as follows: mobile, desktop and tab. In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by mobile, followed by desktop and tab. The market by regulation can be segmented as follows: unregulated, regulated and regulating. In 2019, the highest share of the market was held by unregulated, followed by regulated.

In 2019, the dominant share of the market was held by Europe, followed by Asia Pacific, North America and the Middle East. Growth in the Europe market was supported by the rising use of smartphones and increasing digitalization.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global online gambling market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets i.e. Europe, Asia Pacific, North America & Middle East have been analyzed along with country analysis of the UK, Spain, Italy and the US.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (William Hill, GVC Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, Kindred Group, 888 Holdings and Betsson) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Shutdown of Land-Based Casinos

2.3 Global Prevalence of COVID-19

2.4 Impact on Online Traffic

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Online Gambling Market by Value

3.2 Global Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Online Gambling Market by Type

3.3.1 Global Online Sports Betting Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Online Sports Betting Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Online Sports Betting Market by Type

3.3.4 Global Online Casino Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Online Casino Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global Online Poker Market by Value

3.3.7 Global Online Poker Market Forecast by Value

3.3.8 Global Online Bingo Market by Value

3.3.9 Global Online Bingo Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Online Gambling Market by Device

3.4.1 Global Mobile Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Global Desktop Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Tab Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Online Gambling Market by Regulation

3.6 Global Online Gambling Market by Region

4. Regional Market

4.1 Europe

4.1.1 Europe Online Gambling Market by Value

4.1.2 Europe Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 Europe Online Gambling Market by Type

4.1.4 Europe Online Gambling Market by Device

4.1.5 UK Online Gambling Market by Value

4.1.6 UK Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.1.7 Spain Online Gambling Market by Value

4.1.8 Spain Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.1.9 Italy Online Gambling Market by Value

4.1.10 Italy Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Online Gambling Market by Value

4.2.2 Asia Pacific Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Online Gambling Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.3.3 The US Online Gambling Market by Value

4.3.4 The US Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.3.5 The US Online Gambling Market by Type

4.3.6 The US Online Gambling Market Value by Type

4.3.7 The US Online Gambling Market Value Forecast by Type

4.4 Middle East

4.4.1 Middle East Online Gambling Market by Value

4.4.2 Middle East Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

4.5 ROW

4.5.1 ROW Online Gambling Market by Value

4.5.2 ROW Online Gambling Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Surging Internet Users

5.1.2 Upsurge in Smartphone Users

5.1.3 Rising GDP Per Capita

5.1.4 Increasing Demand for Sports

5.1.5 Growing Adoption of Blockchain Technology

5.1.6 Declining Preferences for Land-Based Casinos

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Surging Demand for Smartwatch Devices

5.2.2 Virtual Reality (VR)

5.2.3 Digitalization

5.2.4 Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Upsurge in Frauds

5.3.2 Online Gambling Addiction

5.3.3 Physical & Psychological Effects

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Global Online Gambling Market Share - Key Players

6.2 UK Market

6.2.1 UK Online Gambling Market Share - Key Players

6.2.2 UK Online Casino Gaming Market Share - Key Players

6.2.3 Australia Online Gambling Market Share - Key Players

6.3 Europe Market

6.3.1 Italy Online Gambling Market Share - Key Players

6.3.2 Spain Online Gambling Market Share - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 William Hill

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 GVC Holdings

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Flutter Entertainment

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Kindred Group

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 888 Holdings

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Betsson AB

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2y9n4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900