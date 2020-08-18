To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 18. August 2020 Announcement no. 81/2020
Financial calendar for 2021
Jyske Realkredit has scheduled announcements for the following dates
23 February 2021
Announcement of financial statements for 2020
23 March 2021
Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S
4 May 2021
Interim Report for Q1 2021
17 August 2021
Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021
2 November 2021
Interim Report for Q1 - Q3 2021
Yours faithfully
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Lyngby, DENMARK
