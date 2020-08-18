To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 18. August 2020 Announcement no. 81/2020



Financial calendar for 2021

Jyske Realkredit has scheduled announcements for the following dates





23 February 2021

Announcement of financial statements for 2020



23 March 2021

Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S



4 May 2021

Interim Report for Q1 2021



17 August 2021

Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021



2 November 2021

Interim Report for Q1 - Q3 2021



Yours faithfully

Jyske Realkredit A/S



Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.