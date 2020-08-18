To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S                                                         18. August 2020                                                                                                                     Announcement no. 81/2020


Financial calendar for 2021

Jyske Realkredit has scheduled announcements for the following dates


23 February 2021
Announcement of financial statements for 2020

23 March 2021
Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

4 May 2021
Interim Report for Q1 2021

17 August 2021
Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2021

2 November 2021
Interim Report for Q1 - Q3 2021

Yours faithfully
Jyske Realkredit A/S


Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.