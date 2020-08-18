Newark, NJ, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global face shield screen market is expected to grow from USD 172 million in 2019 to USD 274.14 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major factors driving growth in the face shield screen market are rising demand from critical end-user industries like manufacturing & construction, growing demand for polycarbonate face screens, and strict worker safety laws. Polycarbonate is an amorphous thermoplastic lightweight material employed in protective gear, automotive components and medical devices due to its robust features. Polycarbonate is naturally transparent and adheres to impact-resistant requirements like bullet-proofing. It is also heat resistant. It is heavily used in protective gears like those worn by riot police due to its robust characteristics. Due to these benefits, polycarbonate face shield screens are witnessing demand growth and thereby, is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the projected period. An emerging global trend in the market is the growing preference for anti-fog face screens. The occurrence of fogging inside the face shield is one of the more common problems faced by users. Fogging is the result of humidity & temperature difference between the two sides of a face shield screen. It restricts visibility and hinders productivity. Therefore, manufacturers that are offering anti-fog face shield screens are seeing increasing demand.

A face shield screen is a type of screen that is worn around the face for protection against harmful external objects. Various types of face screens are available in the market, adhering to different purposes. For example, plastic face shields are designed to protect against infectious droplets, and metal shields are designed to protect from heat.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world’s economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the face shield screen market. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, the growth of the market is hampered.

Key players operating in the global face shield screen market include Honeywell, Encon Safety Products, Sellstrom, MCR Safety, 3M, Kimberly Clark, Bullard, ERB Industries, Gateway Safety, Oberon Company, Centurion Safety Products and MSA among others. To gain the significant market share in the global face shield screen beds market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Honeywell and Kimberly Clark are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of face shield screens in the global market.

Plastic dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35% in the year 2019

On the basis of type, the global face shield market has been segmented into compound materials, metals, plastic, and others. The plastic segment dominated the market in 2019, with a 35% global market share and is also expected to grow at a high rate. This is attributed to the coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in many people seeking protection via plastic face shields.

Manufacturing dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42% in the year 2019

Based on end-user, the market has been divided into construction, manufacturing and others. The manufacturing segment dominated the global market in the year 2019 by holding the majority market share of 42%. There exists a high demand for face shields. To fulfil this demand, vendors are offering application-specific face shield screens, like mesh metal wired face shields for high heat environments & air ventilation, and plastic screens for infectious disease cover. Face shield screens are employed in a wide range of industries, like wood & paper mills, chemical production, textile manufacturing, food processing industry, chemical production, and sanding & grinding industries.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Face Shield Screen Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global face shield market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

The North America region accounted for the major market share of 45.3% in the year 2019. The increasing healthcare expenditure in various countries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market. The spread of coronavirus across the region has put a massive demand for more and more face shields across the region. Strict safety regulations and a high cost of compensation in case of injuries have also resulted in a higher demand for face shields in the region. Manufacturers are also concentrated in the US and Canada. On the other hand, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to high industrial expansionism and covid-19 outbreak.

About the report:

The global face shield screen market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

