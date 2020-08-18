Centennial, Colorado, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial, Colorado — August 18, 2020 - Liteye Systems Inc. announces the Trailer Anti-UAS Defense System (T-AUDS), with an On-the-Move and Fixed-Site Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Solution. T-AUDS, is a Multi-Domain Awareness and Protection package, capable of detecting and defeating RF controlled and silent flight drones while mobile, then transiting from on-the-move to static in less than two minutes, with full capabilities being brought to bear in defense of a location.

Liteye has integrated AUDS and Citadel’s Titan 3 radio frequency detection into the T-AUDS for enhanced Detection, Identification, and Defeat methods across the full C-UAS mission. T-AUDS provides a robust On-The-Move and Static C-UAS capability that includes physical stand-off when necessary and minimizes vulnerabilities during the most Strategic Mission sets.

The integration of these key sensors and effectors on a T-AUDS provide:

C-UAS protection during On-the-Move operations, Transition to Fixed Site security, and during Sustained Fix Site or Operating Base Protection Missions.

Detect, Track, ID and Defeat of both RF Controlled and “Silent Flight” Threats

Compatibility with the C-AUDS & MEDUSA Command and Control.

Command and Control. Vehicle On-The-Move C-UAS protection (Max speed is determined by Vehicle towing T-AUDS; the system can detect and defeat RF Controlled threats at any speed )

) Minimized vulnerability when transitioning from on-the-move to at-the-halt operations .

. Radar, camera detection, tracking and positive ID occurs quickly with robust directional jamming

Remote or wireless operation along with the easily maneuvered trailer provides physical stand-off of T-AUDS from the operator and/or protected areas when necessary.

T-AUDS consists of Combat Proven Technical Readiness Level (TRL) 9 components currently operational in the USAF Containerized-AUDS systems and also incorporates the Combat Proven Citadel Titan 3 radio frequency detection and defeat system as an added layer of capability. T-AUDS is available now and can be rapidly fielded.

Liteye’s US based AUDS design is a backbone for Counter UAS solutions and layered with multiple capabilities to Detect, Track, Identify and Defeat malicious threats. Citadel's Titan 3 technology applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to reliably detect, identify and defeat unauthorized drones operating across the Electromagnetic Spectrum. Together, these companies are leaders in the US Counter Drone market. Liteye has delivered over $100M in services and products to the US Government and was recently honored on INC.’s 5000 list of fastest growing companies.

“We are pleased to be working with Citadel and believe the combination of sensors and effectors, especially when integrated into higher level C2 system like MEDUSA, provide the most comprehensive on-the-move and fixed site protection capability against UAS threats available today” said Ryan Hurt, Vice President of Business Development. “The Liteye AUDS system is Multi-Domain and Multi-Mission. Using this system, operators can detect more than just small UAS, they can positively I.D. air and ground targets, classify and track their RF signature, pass this positively identified target data to other weapon systems, C2 systems, or simply defeat or deny the target with an on-board Electronic Attack capability.”

“By combining the technologies of both companies, our customers get access to some of the deepest and strongest capabilities in the industry,” said Chris Williams, CEO Citadel Defense. “We have coalesced our efforts for efficiency and effectiveness to get a superior suite of counter-UAS capabilities downrange.”

The combined system provides an on-the-move 360-degree defensive capability, while multiple layers of detection, classification and positive identification provide unmatched situational awareness and protection. The combination of Electronic Attack options for the operator provides both a sophisticated machine learning high fidelity frequency defeat and a robust directional broad-band defeat to ensure protection from the most serious threats.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com)

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS), manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020!

About Citadel Defense (www.droneCitadel.com)

Citadel Defense is a counter-drone (C-UAS) technology company that builds industry-leading drone mitigation solutions for military, homeland security and commercial applications. Citadel technology is trusted by commercial, Government, and military users including, U.S. Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard. For media inquiries, contact info@dronecitadel.com or visit www.dronecitadel.com.

