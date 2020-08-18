EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 18 AUGUST 2020 AT 12.00

Change in Eezy Plc's management team



Eezy Plc's chief technology officer and a member of the management team Aki Peiju will leave the company at the end of August.

"I want to thank Aki for his contribution on building and integrating the new Eezy. Aki has also significantly contributed to ensuring our operations during the Corona crisis. We have taken this year a giant leap in the IT systems development and in widening the usage of remote work tools during the pandemic", comments CEO Sami Asikainen





Further information:

Sami Asikainen

CEO

sami.asikainen@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)40 700 9915

Certified Advisor:

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934



