August 18, 2020 05:00 ET

August 18, 2020 05:00 ET

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Tunkelo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20200818114438_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-08-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 1.315 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,500 Volume weighted average price: 1.315 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com