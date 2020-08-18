Dublin, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Repair Type, by Component, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Transmission Repair Market is projected to reach USD 231 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025. The major factors contributing in the growth of the market are increasing vehicle production, the increasing demand for vehicles and increasing average vehicle miles travelled.
The Global Transmission Repair Market can be segregated based on vehicle type, repair type and component. In terms of vehicle type, the market can be segregated into passenger car, LCV and HCV. Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to increasing sales of the passenger cars and increasing average vehicle miles travelled.
Based on regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the transmission repair market during 2021-2025 due to increasing commercial vehicle sales and developed infrastructure in the region. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing market due to the increasing vehicle sales.
The major player operating in the Global Transmission Repair Market are Allison Transmission, Schaeffler Technologies, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care, Borgwarner, Mister Transmission, Aamco Transmissions etc.
Objective of the Study:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Transmission Repair Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Factors Influencing Repair Decision
5.2. Challenges & Unmet Needs
5.3. Brand Recall
6. Global Transmission Repair Production Overview
7. Global Transmission Repair Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)
7.2.2. By Repair Type (Transmission General Repair (TGRM) and Transmission Overhaul (TOM))
7.2.3. By Component (Gasket & Seal, Transmission Filter, O-Ring, Fluid, Flywheel, Pressure Plate, Oil Pump and Others)
7.2.4. By Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific Transmission Repair Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9. Europe & CIS Countries Transmission Repair Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10. North America Transmission Repair Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.4. North America: Country Analysis
11. South America Transmission Repair Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index
11.4. South America: Country Analysis
12. Middle East & Africa Transmission Repair Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3. Market Attractiveness Index
12.4. MEA: Country Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Price Point Analysis
16. Policy & Regulatory
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Allison Transmission
17.2. ZF Friedrichshafen AG
17.3. Continental AG
17.4. AAMCO Transmissions
17.5. Firestone Complete Auto Care
17.6. Mister Transmission Ltd.
17.7. Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care
17.8. Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
17.9. BorgWarner Inc.
17.10. Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission
18. Strategic Recommendations
19. About the Author & Disclaimer
